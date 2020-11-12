New launch marks the first step towards a new era of MacKeeper

MacKeeper 5 can fine tune performance and seamlessly protect all Macs (starting from macOS 10.11 version) from malware while freeing up disk space safely.

The new look and consumer-focused UX offers sophisticated protection, in an easy to use app - making the software suitable for everyone, no matter your level of technical ability.

Some changes don't require an explanation, just take a look:

The new app benefits aren't limited by improved design and the fresh new look. MacKeeper 5 users can:

Scan and fix any Mac issues in one click: The easy to use dashboard helps you manage suggested improvements.

MacKeeper has always been a helping hand for non tech-savvy users who want to enjoy a worry-free Mac experience without complex technical jargon or visits to Apple support centers.

Users can also add-on "Premium services" which help them troubleshoot any software related issues with any of their devices.

MacKeeper is available for free download now and can be tested by scanning for any issues on your devices.

Choose from three subscription plans available: a 1-month plan and a 12-month plan that both cover 1 Mac device, as well as a 12-month plan that can cover up to 3 Macs.

The special launch offer price is available for customers who buy Maclee[er 5 before the end of the year:

12mo Family Plan (3 devices) with 75% Off - $89.4 ($7.45/month)

12mo for 1 Mac - 40% Off - $71.4 ($5.95/month)

Buzz about MK

MacKeeper transformation has been turning heads and building buzz since it was accelerated a year ago. The start of the business and product transformation was covered by Computer weekly . PC Mag editor Neil J. Rubenking wrote that "MacKeeper malware scan is one of the fastest of any recent product I tested". Andy Bets from Makeuseof mentioned that "it's a good choice for casual users".

Product Details

MacKeeper is a performance optimization and security Mac software app. It includes cleaning, performance, protection, and privacy tools.

Benefits:

Find out what's wrong with your Mac and fix it in one click

One simple app that regularly takes care of your Mac performance, security, and privacy needs

Free up disk space safely and make your performance smoother

Stop worrying about Mac security with reliable real-time protection and background malware scanning

Troubleshoot any software related issues with any of your devices with add-on "Premium services"

An unlimited fast VPN is included to secure your connection every time you go online

Protect your online accounts from data breaches with 24/7 monitoring and alerts

Features:

Find & Fix - Find, fix, and prevent possible Mac problems even before they happen

- Protect your Mac from major online threats and safeguard your data privacy while you browse Antivirus - Protect your Mac from malware with real-time protection

Adware Cleaner - Find malicious apps, potentially unwanted apps, and ones annoying you with ads and quickly and effortlessly delete them

ID Theft Guard - Check and monitor your data for breaches with instant alerts.

VPN Private Connect - Browse securely with an anonymous internet connection

StopAd - Enjoy ad-free web browsing and search with a smart browser extension. Get rid of annoying push-notifications in Chrome.

- Enjoy ad-free web browsing and search with a smart browser extension. Get rid of annoying push-notifications in Chrome. Performance Optimization - Manage your Mac's memory usage, keep apps up to date, and speed up your launch time

- Manage your Mac's memory usage, keep apps up to date, and speed up your launch time Memory Cleaner - Manage your Mac's memory for a smoother performance

Update Tracker - Keep your apps up to date, so you get the latest security updates

Login Items - Reduce your Mac's startup time by reviewing and disabling apps that overload your system

- Uninstall software that you don't use, get rid of unnecessary files, and remove unneeded duplicates to free up space Safe Cleanup - Get rid of junk files, unneeded mail attachments, and trash on your Mac

Duplicates Finder - Find and delete duplicate files taking up extra space

Smart Uninstaller - Uninstall unneeded apps, widgets, plugins, and browser extensions and Preference Panes. Also it spots unused apps you may not open for ages.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332553/MacKeeper_Transformation.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332552/MacKeeper_Dashboard.jpg

SOURCE MacKeeper