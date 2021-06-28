New Late-Breaking Data at The American Diabetes Association Show GlycoMark® May Be an Effective Test for COVID-19 Severity

RALEIGH, N.C. and SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. and Patia announced today results from a study showing that the GlycoMark blood test may be an effective marker of stress hyperglycemia and severity in COVID-19 patients, particularly in patients without diabetes. This data was presented as a prestigious Late Breaking Abstract at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 81st Scientific Sessions conference.

The study, "Association of Serum 1,5-Anhydroglucitol with Severity in COVID-19 Patients," was designed to assess the impact of glycemic control on COVID-19 severity. The study was conducted at Hospital Universitario Cruces in Bilbao, Spain, and evaluated 563 patients with and without diabetes.

In a cross-sectional analysis of all patients, the 1,5-anhydroglucitol test (GlycoMark®) significantly differentiated mild from severe COVID-19 patients. Major differences were shown in patients without diabetes, who showed abnormal 1,5-anhydroglucitol levels in 23.3% of severe COVID-19 cases versus 10.6% of mild COVID-19 cases. Consistent with some recent studies, hyperglycemia as measured by HbA1c, fasting glucose, or 1,5-anhydroglucitol showed no association with COVID-19 severity in patients with diabetes.

"These findings have important clinical implications," said Dr. Mirella Zulueta, Medical Director at Patia. "The 1,5-anhydroglucitol test might be most useful in identifying stress-induced hyperglycemia and severity in COVID-19 patients without a diabetes diagnosis. This is critically relevant as hyperglycemia may not be apparent in non-diabetic patients and is associated with poor outcomes, including mortality, in COVID-19 patients. These patients may benefit from more intensive care and treatment."

Clinical studies comparing the mortality predictive value of 1,5-anhydroglucitol, HbA1c, and fasting glucose in COVID-19 patients were recently completed in the U.S. and Europe with results to be reported in Q3 2021.

About Precision Diabetes, Inc.

Precision Diabetes, Inc. (Raleigh, North Carolina) is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes by using novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetes complications. Precision Diabetes is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark® test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Mexico. GlycoMark® is manufactured by Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan. More information is available at www.precisiondiabetesinc.com.

About Patia

Patia (San Sebastian, Spain) has developed a platform of solutions to assess risk, prevent and manage type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. Patia uniquely and cost-effectively integrates a set of high-performance genotyping tests with predictive algorithms, digital applications and lifestyle intervention. Patia's activity started by translating the knowledge of large genetic studies on diabetes performed at the Broad Institute of Harvard University and MIT (Cambridge, MA, USA). More information is available at www.patiadiabetes.com.

