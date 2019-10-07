New Issue of FinTech Magazine Features Cover-More Group, Bank of New Zealand, Zurich Insurance, Tenemos, FinTech Partners

NORWICH, England, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released the latest version of FinTech Magazine. Read the issue here.

There has been a notable increase in the number of women working in and disrupting, the fintech sector in recent years. However, there are few that would disagree that more action is needed to encourage greater diversity.

This issue celebrates those women innovators, entrepreneurs and business leaders in the sector. The feature lead focuses on Neha Mehta, founder of FemTech Partners, who shared her story at this year's Money 20/20 Asia event. Mehta, who has worked in the sector for some time, founded FemTech Partners in order to promote and encourage women in the fintech space. She shares that, while the growing fintech market is providing new and greater opportunities, there is more to be done, adding that, "without a doubt, we should absolutely make this a national agenda."

Prema Varadhan, Chief Architect and Head of AI at Temenos, discusses the future digitalisation of banking, particularly with regards to the potential of AI-related innovations, while also taking a closer look at the Top 10 women in fintech. The latter includes several inspirational business leaders such as CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, and Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments and the most powerful woman in finance, according to American Banker and Boston Magazine.

This issue also features a closer look at a host of globally renowned businesses, including Cover-More Group, Bank of New Zealand and Zurich Insurance.

