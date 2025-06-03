New Iridium Chat App Enables Unlimited Global Messaging via Iridium GO! exec

Iridium Chat app debuts alongside new Iridium GO! exec unlimited plan built for data intensive applications from the field

MCLEAN, Va., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced Iridium® Chat, a companion app and messaging platform for the Iridium GO! exec® satellite communication access device, is available as a free download for Apple (App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices. Harnessing the truly global Iridium network, the Iridium Chat app optimizes the delivery of app-to-app messages, compressed image sharing and location updates between subscribers and their contacts when connected to an Iridium GO! exec, terrestrial Wi-Fi or cellular network.

Iridium Chat: Unlimited App-to-App Messaging for Iridium GO! exec

In addition to the Iridium Chat app, the new Iridium GO! exec unlimited midband (Iridium Certus 100) data plan is ideal for lower-bandwidth features of many popular IP messaging apps, allowing users to maximize their usage without worrying about data overages.

"Iridium GO! exec continues to be a unique device that provides battery-powered portability for off-the-grid connectivity," said Josh Miner, vice president, Land Mobile, Iridium. "The Iridium Chat app enhances these capabilities and user experience by helping ensure enterprise, government, and off-grid professionals stay connected and productive in the most cost-effective and efficient manner possible – no matter where their work or adventures take them."

Since its inception, Iridium GO! exec has been connecting remote workers, NGO personnel, government employees, first responders, lone workers, scientists and researchers, pilots, sailors, and everyday adventurers. The device provides a natural extension of connectivity to users off the grid to send and receive email, make phone calls, share pictures, post to social media, or get help in an emergency. With Iridium Chat, Iridium GO! exec subscribers can now enjoy unlimited app-to-app messaging with other Iridium Chat app users over the Iridium network across all subscription plans. The app's location sharing and picture sharing are bundled into each plan.

Unlike standard apps compatible with Iridium GO! exec, Iridium Chat utilizes Iridium Messaging Transport® (IMT®), offering users a real-time messaging experience. Iridium Chat supports group messaging for up to 50 individuals, and users can confidently confirm message delivery with real-time sending, sent and delivered status aided by the Iridium GO! exec terminal's messaging device firmware and cloud-based messaging platform. Other key benefits include reliable, global connectivity, lack of bill shock, and the ability for multiple Iridium GO! exec users sharing the device to keep their messages private with individual accounts. Additionally, each Iridium GO! exec can support up to four Iridium Chat users, within Bluetooth range, simultaneously sharing its IMT connection.

Users can find and download the app by visiting the iOS App Store or Google Play. With Iridium Chat, any Iridium GO! exec user, along with their friends, family, and co-workers, have access to reliable, weather-resilient connectivity anywhere in the world.

Learn more about the Iridium GO! exec: https://www.iridium.com/go-exec/

Download the Iridium Chat app: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Learn more about Iridium Chat, visit: Iridium Chat FAQs

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com Ken.Levy@Iridium.com +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701743/Iridium_Chat_App.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394616/IRIDIUM_Logo.jpg