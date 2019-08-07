New Industrial Revolution Market Trillion Dollar Markets Bring Time for Fairness and Integrity

PUNE, India, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 New Industrial Revolution Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025 report added to ReportsnReports. The study has 376 pages, 159 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve explosive growth generating several new trillion-dollar markets as the digital economy takes hold. Across the industrial spectrum smart devices and robots prove their value by managing digital information in real time across enterprise boundaries, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering the costs of manufacturing and logistics management is a key benefit.

This study provides the bare outlines of 25 new trillion-dollar market segments, describing how the New Industrial Revolution Market will unfold. Each section provides a brief market description of market opportunity, market change, market forecasts and market shares in many of the leading market segments impacted by the New Industrial Revolution. Rapid change in how business is conducted and how people are cared for is an exciting new development in business and industry.

Trillion-dollar markets are expected to develop as a result of AI and collaborative robot development. The companies that have stakes in the current tech industry sector will benefit greatly if they can keep up, if they can fund innovation at the pace needed to stay competitive and if they have mega data center IT that supports building innovative projects with a couple people in a few hours instead of a large team over several months.

An example is the smart manufacturing, industry 4.0, changes brought in part by robots and logistics automation. Manufacturing robots are being improved to make possible implementation of a series of automated operations that replace single step operations. The ability to provide operation of robotic sequential operations with multiple steps to the sequence of automated process for manufacturing creates far more sophisticated automated workflow.

The new industrial revolution brings unparalleled levels of automation and efficiency to every aspect of life. Every man, woman, and child will have a smart phone soon. Even babies like them. They represent a must have device, on hand all the time, even close at hand while we sleep.

The world is at the dawn of next generation of mobile networks, to be based on broadband. Networks bring broadband 5G that Is transformational. 5G is an innovation platform that enhances mobile connectivity of information. It enhances existing services by implementing automation of simple process. It opens capabilities for mechanical actuators that are managed automatically by sensors and information from Micro-Electro Mechanical sensors (MEMs).

Moving past a nefarious history, the blockchain market moves into rapid growth mode as the digital economy takes hold. As the banks and finance industry move into the modern age of real time transaction processing, blockchain is a core enabling technology. This market segment previously has been held back in part by the outdated aspects of the mainframe computing technology. Blockchain is spurred by more modern ways to manage global transactions across national borders from IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture.

Digital technology is dominant worldwide. The digital computer technology that managed data in batches is outdated, now digital data is managed in real time over the Internet. Blockchain brings digital technology into real time computing systems management. It has the ability to change all aspects of the digital economy, including conducting business, delivering healthcare, shopping, enhancing education and learning, entertainment, and staying connected with a social world.

Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular. Distributed ledgers support the payment system for digital currency to operate in decentralized mode, by eliminating the need of intermediaries to centralize processing. It virtualizes tracking and trading anything of value via creating digital money. Credit cards become an essential part of the blockchain process.

Demand for robotic technology is growing among the largest users of IBM cloud capacity. IBM 60 cloud data centers see blockchain growing to be one of the top applications in use. IBM blockchain digital ledger market is growing rapidly, a much-needed event for big blue.IBM has been one of the key companies behind the Hyperledger consortium, a nonprofit open-source project that aims to create efficient standards for commercial use of blockchain technology.

Microsoft enterprise customers are making the transition to cloud services and blockchain on Azure. Modernizing transactions to digital economic collaboration support is key to success in modern business environments. Blockchain Cloud Service, helps customers extend existing applications like enterprise-resource management systems. Microsoft expanded its partnership with consortium R3 to make it easier for financial institutions to deploy blockchains in its Azure cloud.

According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the study, "The rise of many new trillion-dollar markets is unique in the history of capital experience. Economic activity in the world economies is set to experience tremendous growth, leveraging artificial intelligence technology sectors breaking the old slower growth trends and growing rapidly."

New sectors grow at penetration rates, then slow to an average of 35% growth per year in very large segments, this is market growth at a pace that is unique. That trends of slow growth shifts with the new industrial revolution as many new sectors open opportunities within existing sectors that grow as fast as 100% per year. The world economy is forecast to accelerate in 2020 and beyond, with global growth projected. The new industrial revolution is far different from the earlier industrial growth trajectories. Sectors impacted by the new industrial revolution grow rapidly and they grow big.

