New Illuma Growing-up Infant Formula Now Available throughout China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, Wyeth Nutrition announced the availability of its first illuma HMO growing-up infant formula added with two human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) throughout China. The two HMOs added were newly authorized as food additives by China's National Health Commission on October 7th, 2023, and Wyeth Nutrition was the first multinational company to respond to the approval. The product is now available across channels in China.

The industry responded favorably to the illuma HMO growing-up infant formula as soon as it was made available. "As a leading global brand offering HMO products, illuma has been innovating to provide the best nutrition for babies," stated Ms. Wang Yun of Babemax, "Preschoolers can be better prepared for kindergarten thanks to the new product." The illuma HMO Growing-Up Infant Formula is intended as a substantially improved nutritional option for preschoolers above 3 years old. Clinical investigations have proved that the two HMOs in the novel illuma contribute to regulation gut microbiota, low risk of bronchitis and respiratory infections, and lessen the requirement for antibiotics and fever reducers. Additionally, 35 essential nutrients are added to the illuma HMO growing-up infant formula. These nutrients support immune system function which aid in eye and brain development, and meet a variety of other nutritional needs for children's growth.

Wyeth Nutrition 's long-term dedication and solid research foundation in this area allowed them to become the first multinational company to debut this innovative product in China. Over the course of its 30-year research career, it has undertaken 55 HMO-related studies, completed over 30 clinical trials, published over 70 research papers on the subject, and been given over 100 patents connected to HMOs. With the addition of six crucial HMOs, the company's most recent infant formula product, illuma LUXA, has the highest number of HMOs of any infant formula on the market right now.

The introduction of the illuma HMO growing-up infant formula highlights Wyeth Nutrition's "in China, for China" commitment in addition to showcasing the company's overall strength. In order to expedite formula upgrading in the future, Wyeth Nutrition will continue to comprehend the wants of Chinese moms and infants while utilizing its state-of-the-art technologies and global resources. Additionally, Wyeth Nutrition will keep strengthening its local R&D, production, and supply chains in order to provide high-quality, high-standard products that satisfy the increasingly varied nutritional needs of Chinese customers.

