New Healthcare AI Models Could Reshape Everything From Burnout to Diagnostics

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – AI is no longer just assisting healthcare — it's beginning to rewire it from the ground up . From streamlining diagnostics and automating clinical documentation to predicting disease and optimizing hospital operations, generative AI is now touching every layer of the care continuum. As policymakers in places like Connecticut debate how to regulate this growing influence, and initiatives like OpenAI's HealthBench push the frontier of model evaluation, a new class of enterprise-scale innovators is already moving ahead. Among them are several public companies straddling health tech, cloud AI, and data infrastructure — including Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL).

Industry analysts at MarketsandMarkets project that the AI in healthcare market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 38.6%, reaching over $110 billion by 2030. Looking further ahead, Accenture estimates that AI could unlock an additional $461 billion in value by 2035—augmenting a global healthcare sector already expected to exceed $2.26 trillion.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is quietly but deliberately advancing its position in AI-powered healthcare through a proposed acquisition of its joint venture partner, Ainnova Tech. The two companies, already aligned under the Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) banner, are now moving to unify operations—an intentional step that comes just ahead of their scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting this July . If completed, the merger would remove internal friction, streamline clinical trial planning, and strengthen their regulatory posture ahead of potential U.S. market entry .

"We believe bringing the two companies together will offer tremendous value for shareholders," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. "It will simplify the process of advancing our technology to market, and it will deliver value to our customers and partners as we promote our technology portfolio globally."

At the core of this effort is Vision AI, a non-invasive clinical screening platform that combines retinal imaging, vital sign capture, and machine-learning algorithms to detect early signals of chronic illness—including diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, kidney and liver conditions, and type 2 diabetes. Operating under AAC, the joint venture holds global rights to the platform, which has shown more than 90% sensitivity in early detection, according to NIH-cited research.

"This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where Vision AI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market," said Vargas. "Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product."

Unlike many healthcare AI startups still stuck at concept stage, Avant's technology is already deployed in Latin America —including Chile, Mexico, and Brazil —where it's being tested in real-world clinical workflows. These field programs are not only helping build a safety and efficacy track record, they're also providing critical user feedback that shapes the platform's refinement and usability.

To support broader clinical reach, AAC recently integrated four new diagnostic algorithms into Vision AI. Trained on over 2.3 million clinical cases, these additions enhance the system's utility across a wider range of chronic conditions. With proven traction abroad and a pending regulatory milestone in the U.S., Avant is moving from potential to presence—and may soon find itself on the radar of a much larger healthcare conversation.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has entered a long-term partnership with The Joint Commission, the leading healthcare accreditation body in the U.S., to apply its AI and data analytics platform to improve patient safety and operational efficiency.

"The Joint Commission is committed to building the accreditation and certification process of the future, today," says Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. "This work will improve global health outcomes by utilizing AI to drive performance improvements around the world."

The collaboration aims to modernize how hospitals manage quality standards, streamline certification processes, and enhance clinical performance. Palantir's platform is already delivering results across major healthcare systems, including Tampa General and Cleveland Clinic.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) recently unveiled CleaRecon DL, an FDA-cleared, AI-based solution aimed at elevating image quality in cone-beam CT (CBCT) procedures. Powered by deep learning, the tool addresses long-standing image distortion challenges caused by blood flow and contrast variability, especially in interventional settings like liver and neuro procedures. Clinical validation shows a 94% increase in interpretation confidence and a 98% improvement in image clarity compared to traditional CBCT.

"The introduction of CleaRecon DL represents a leap forward in the interventional suite and for the advancement of CBCT," said Arnaud Marie, General Manager, Interventional Solutions at GE HealthCare. "By improving image quality and reducing artifacts, this technology can empower clinicians to perform procedures with greater precision and confidence. This solution builds on our portfolio of tools aimed at improving the user experience and workflow efficiency, enabling clinicians to deliver more accurate and effective interventions for enhanced patient outcomes."

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expanding its healthcare footprint with the launch of a global Life Sciences Partner Network and broader deployment of its Agentforce digital labor platform. Designed to unify clinical, commercial, and manufacturing data, the initiative enables pharmaceutical and medtech organizations to transition from legacy systems to AI-enabled, compliant workflows.

"We are in an unprecedented market moment where, with digital labor grounded in rich data, international life sciences organizations have the opportunity to completely reimagine the way they interact with patients and HCPs," said Frank Defesche, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Life Sciences. "Backed by over two decades of industry expertise, Salesforce is uniquely equipped to pioneer this next era with our deeply unified Platform that brings together apps, data, life sciences-specific workflows, and AI – all wrapped in trust and compliance."

With integrations from partners like athenahealth, Viz.ai, and H1, the platform supports real-time insights, patient engagement, and automated compliance across the healthcare lifecycle. This marks a major step in Salesforce's push to become the digital backbone of modern life sciences operations.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), through Google Cloud and Google Public Sector, has partnered with Drive Health and the State of Illinois to launch Healthy Baby, a multi-year AI-powered maternal health pilot targeting underserved communities. The program equips expectant mothers with Google Pixel phones and Fitbit devices, delivering personalized care through Nurse Avery, an AI health assistant.

"The Healthy Baby pilot represents a critical step in maternal healthcare, showing how AI can help deliver personalized, proactive health support directly to underserved mothers," said Chris Hein, Field Chief Technology Officer, Google Public Sector. "Using the AI agent, Nurse Avery, and delivering it through Google Pixel phones and Fitbit devices, the program provides real-time support – managing appointments, monitoring vitals, and offering health guidance directly, aiming to make essential resources more readily available."

Backed by Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, the initiative aims to reduce maternal mortality, improve birth outcomes, and close care gaps across rural populations.

Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors- need-to-know/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644233/5323825/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg