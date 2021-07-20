New 'Gold Standard' PCR Test To Travel Service Launched

LONDON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 'gold' standard COVID-19 testing service has been launched today to enable people to take advantage of relaxed rules on foreign travel.

Excalibur Healthcare Services Limited ("Excalibur") has announced a comprehensive PCR testing service which is the fastest and most reliable available in the UK. Tests are analysed at Excalibur's own extensive laboratories in Cambridge and results are guaranteed within 24 hours.

Tests are on sale from £75 and are available at: https://testing.excaliburhealth.co.uk

Professor Sir Chris Evans, OBE, chairman and CEO of Excalibur, said: "The easing of foreign travel restrictions is great news for hundreds of thousands of people who wish to fly abroad and we're delighted to launch for travellers a 'gold' standard PCR testing service that is ultra-fast and very reliable.

"While there are many so-called approved suppliers of PCR tests, the reality is that there are only around seven companies in the UK that can genuinely claim to undertake in their own labs the full spectrum of PCR testing and the genetic sequencing required to identify variants. We are one of them and we recognise the need for speed, scientific accuracy and excellence of our service to help keep people safe.

"Sadly, there is a great deal of anxiety around because people are being sold unreliable testing services at ridiculously high prices by firms that have no laboratories at all. People who are travelling abroad will be looking for reliability at sensible prices and that is what we have worked hard to achieve."

Excalibur is accredited to ISO 15189 by the UK Accreditation Service and approved by the Department of Health and Social Care as a private provider for general COVID-19 testing, Test to Release and Test to Travel examinations.

Excalibur is offering 'fit to travel' tests, day 2 & 8 quarantine tests and day 2 & 5 'test to release' tests. Tests are sent out directly to customers and are returned via specialised courier service, DPD.

All Excalibur PCR tests can also be used by businesses to check for infection in the workplace.

About Excalibur Healthcare Services:

Excalibur Healthcare Services is a supplier of high-quality medical products and services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the company has served the needs of government and healthcare institutions worldwide.

Excalibur Healthcare Services benefits from the support of medical experts, and leading healthcare institutions and companies in the UK, Europe, Australia, Canada and the United States.

www.excaliburhealth.co.uk

