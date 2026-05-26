New GCNC and Whitney Economics Report Examines Europe's Expanding Role in Global Cannabis Markets

"What You Need to Know: EU & UK Cannabis Market Update"

explores medical market growth, international trade, pricing pressure, regulatory

evolution, and why Europe may shape the industry's next phase

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's cannabis economy has long been described as a sleeping giant. A new international report suggests that the European sleeping giant may finally be waking up.

Released during this week's Cannabis Europa 2026 conference in London, a new report from the Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC), produced in partnership with Whitney Economics, examines how medical cannabis expansion, international trade, pharmaceutical manufacturing standards, and evolving regulatory frameworks are transforming the EU and UK into one of the most closely watched regions in the global cannabis industry.

The report, What You Need to Know: EU & UK Cannabis Market Update, combines quantitative analysis from Whitney Economics with perspectives from operators, attorneys, consultants, patient advocates, and market leaders across Europe and the United Kingdom.

The findings suggest the European cannabis market is entering a critical transition period as medical access programs expand, telemedicine accelerates patient adoption, EU GMP standards reshape supply chains, and countries across the region continue developing distinct regulatory frameworks.

"Europe is taking a far more methodical and medically oriented approach to cannabis reform than many markets pursued during earlier expansion cycles," said Beau Whitney, Chief Economist of Whitney Economics and lead author of the report. "That slower pace may frustrate some operators, but it is also creating a level of structure, predictability, and long-term institutional credibility that is attracting increasing international attention."

According to the report, Europe ranks as the second-largest cannabis total addressable market globally by value, despite remaining fragmented across numerous national regulatory systems. At the same time, medical access programs, telemedicine platforms, and international supply chains are rapidly evolving across the region.

Among the report's findings:

Germany continues to set the pace for cannabis reform in Europe, though mounting imports and pricing pressure are beginning to reshape market economics.

The UK medical cannabis market is expanding rapidly through private clinics and telemedicine, despite ongoing barriers tied to physician education, affordability, stigma and NHS participation.

International cannabis trade into Europe continues accelerating, with imports flowing from Canada, Portugal, Latin America, Africa, Australia, and other emerging supply regions.

EU GMP standards are increasingly becoming a defining factor for companies seeking long-term participation in European medical cannabis markets.

Industry observers estimate the next three to five years will be a defining period for both policy reform and market growth across Europe and the UK.

"Europe is no longer simply reacting to cannabis reform," said Jillian Reddish, co-founder of GCNC. "The region is increasingly helping shape what the next phase of the global cannabis industry looks like, from international trade standards and medical access models to pharmaceutical manufacturing expectations and long-term market infrastructure."

The report includes regional market insights and commentary from contributors across Germany, Portugal, Spain, Czechia, and the United Kingdom, highlighting both the opportunities and operational complexities emerging throughout the region. Topics include Germany's rapidly evolving telemedicine ecosystem, Portugal's growing role as a cultivation and processing hub, Spain's medical access reforms, and the Czech Republic's nascent and evolving cannabis policies.

The report also notes that pricing compression, already visible across mature cannabis markets globally, is beginning to emerge in Europe as imports increase, supply chains mature, and competitive pressures intensify. Germany, in particular, is showing early signs of wholesale and retail pricing declines tied to expanding imports and inventory growth.

For operators, investors, and policymakers, the report emphasizes the importance of understanding market share, regulatory risk, supply-demand dynamics, and long-term positioning as Europe's cannabis economy continues evolving.

For years, cannabis has often been framed through the lens of disruption and limitless upside. But as international markets mature, the report suggests the industry is increasingly being shaped by the same forces influencing other global commodities: trade routes, logistics, manufacturing standards, supply economics, and price competition. As markets evolve, long-term success will depend not only on demand, but on operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and the ability to compete within an increasingly interconnected global marketplace.

Download the Report: The full report, What You Need to Know: EU & UK Cannabis Market Update, is available at this link.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon at 1-917-971-7852 or shawna@themaverickpr.com.

About GCNC

The Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC) is a membership-based organization connecting cannabis operators, investors, and service providers worldwide. GCNC facilitates strategic connections, market intelligence, and drives international deal flow across the global cannabis supply chain. For more information, visit GCNC.Global. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn.