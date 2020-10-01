World's First and Only Clamp-on Ultrasonic Flowmeter for High-Temperature Steam

BERLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXIM presents the world's first and only clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter for high-temperature steam with their new meter FLUXUS ST-HT. The new measuring system has been specifically designed to precisely record volume and mass flow rates of saturated and superheated steam at temperatures up to 400 °C (752 °F).

"Nowadays, it has become quite hard to explore terra incognita," says Denis Funk, Power Industry Manager at FLEXIM: "We didn't want to leave this field entirely to Elon Musk. No one before us has succeeded to measure high-temperature steam non-invasively. This accomplishment makes us proud."

FLUXUS ST-HT measures steam flow non-invasively from the outside of the pipe. Non-invasive steam flow measurement means measuring without any interruption in operation or supply. Since clamp-on ultrasonic transducers are simply mounted on the outside of the pipe, it requires minimal installation effort and no need to cut the pipe. The acoustic measuring method has exceptionally high measuring dynamics and functions independently of the flow direction. The FLUXUS ST-HT offers precise bidirectional flow measurement over a wide turndown ratio up to 25:1.

The new FLUXUS ST-HT compliments FLEXIM's existing low-pressure steam flow meter FLUXUS ST, which launched last year with an application range that reaches temperatures up to 180 °C (356 °C). Now, the new FLUXUS ST-HT can be applied for steam measurements up to 400 °C (752 °F) in pipes up to 900 mm (35.5'') in inner diameter. This important extension of the application range has been achieved by the combination of FLEXIM's patented WaveInjector technology with the cross-correlation measuring method.

Contact:

Jörg Sacher ▪ PR / Communications

FLEXIM GmbH ▪ +49 30 93 66 76 71 09 ▪ jsacher@flexim.de ▪ www.flexim.com

