New fast-track video consult and CBT service launched as number of UK depression cases double to 10 million

Mindler offers two-pronged support with video meetings together with online Cognitive Behavioural Therapies (iCBT) self-help modules

10 million adults experiencing some form of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 - more than double pre-pandemic levels 1

Immense pressure on NHS mental health services due to the pandemic means Mindler service can help patients access mental health treatment without the long waiting time

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to address the UK's mental health crisis, Mindler, a new virtual blended psychologist-led video and iCBT therapy service, has launched today in the UK. Mindler is an app-based service where users can book a video meeting with a psychologist who conducts a cognitive behavioural assessment and recommends online support programmes that can be completed by patients in their own time, place and location that works for them.

This blended treatment approach consisting of video meetings lasting 25 minutes coupled with evidence-based iCBT programmes developed by Mindler psychologists make treatment not only highly efficient but cost-effective at £45 a session.

With increasing pressure on NHS mental health services, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased waiting means that patients face long waiting times to get treatment within the NHS. According to the Office for National Statistics, over 10 million adults (1 in 5) were likely to be experiencing some form of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, more than double the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.1

Mindler aims to speed up accessibility to psychological services for patients in need of support with their mental health, helping to support the NHS and relieve pressure on mental health services.

The service provides tailored evidence-based iCBT within the app alongside video consultations in order to support patients between sessions and give them the tools to better understand and manage their mental health. iCBT is a form of cognitive behavioural therapy delivered through phones or computers.

Dr Siobhan Jones, Lead Psychologist at Mindler UK, says: "Unlike existing online psychological services, we understand that mental health is something that an individual deals with 24/7 and is effectively managed and supported through a combination of online video meetings and interactive iCBT modules between sessions. This allows for patients to be given the tools to better understand and manage their mental health every day, while also being able to work at a pace that suits them and fits into their lifestyle."

Mindler's aim is not only to treat patients quickly with evidence-based methods, but also to reduce the stigma around seeking help for a mental health condition.

"Mental health conditions are particularly well suited for treatment through digital platforms, improving accessibility and lowering the threshold for seeking help," added Jones.

"Mindler aims to help relieve pressure on the NHS by improving accessibility to psychological services for patients in need of support with their mental health in an affordable and effective way," said Dr Rickard Lagerqvist, CEO and Co-Founder at Mindler.

"Online treatment can increase accessibility to care, and give more people access to the right treatment. The waiting times to use the service are shorter, which is particularly important for those who need treatment quickly," added Lagerqvist.

Mindler psychologists have all completed their Psychology Doctorate, meaning that they are educated to the highest doctorate level. All psychologists are hired directly by Mindler as part of a strict recruitment policy.

Mindler is available at mindler.co.uk and by downloading from the App Store or Google Play .

Notes to editors

About Mindler

Mindler is a digital healthcare provider specialising in mental health. Mindler provides access to quick, effective treatment through an app, where patients can book video call sessions with psychologists.

The treatment model, called 'blended treatment' is a combination of 25 minute video call sessions with psychologists and iCBT programmes, which are available on the app. The programmes consist of exercises that enable the patient to continue their treatment outside of sessions, and can either be completed independently or with the help of a psychologist.

Mindler was founded in 2018 by two psychologists, Rickard Färdig and Johannes Hatem and one medical doctor / tech entrepreneur Rickard Lagerqvist, in Sweden, and currently operates in Sweden, France, the Netherlands and now the UK.

About iCBT

iCBT is internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy. Between psychologist appointments, Mindler offers patients the opportunity to continue their treatment outside sessions by completing iCBT programmes in their own time. All programmes are available to patients after their first appointment with a psychologist. The psychologist can be involved all the way, unless the patient decides to do a programme by themselves.

