New Explorer 3000 Pro available from April 20th: Jackery's most powerful power station with 3000 watts comes with reduced weight, app control, and a whisper-quiet silent mode

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery's Pro product family is getting a strong addition: the Explorer 3000 Pro, with a storage capacity of 3024 watt-hours, is not only the most powerful power station of the California-based energy expert. As the first power station from Jackery, the new model can also be controlled via an app.

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro

"As the latest model, the Explorer 3000 Pro is not only our most powerful power station to date, but also the first with app control. This gives users access to all relevant data at any time via their smartphone. In addition, a balanced relationship between power, weight, and mobility was the focus, so the power station is about 30% lighter than devices with comparable capacity," says Ricky Ma, Head of EMEA.

Versatile, safe, and mobile

The 3000 Pro offers easy and, above all, mobile access to clean energy as a solar generator. To this end, the power station is equipped with eight ports on the front: three Schuko sockets (230 volts), two USB-A (Quick Charge 3.0, 18 W), two USB-C (100 W), and a 12-volt socket. A capacity of 3,024 kWh, a continuous output of 3000 watts, and a peak output of up to 6000 watts, sufficient power is provided to supply even high-consumption devices. The power station also operates reliably in cold environments with temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius, thanks to its silent mode, which produces only 30 dB of noise.

The Explorer 3000 Pro offers several ways to recharge its batteries. Jackery supplies the device with a high-quality power cable for direct connection to sockets, allowing it to be fully charged in less than two hours. In addition, a charging cable is included that provides new energy via the 12-volt port of a vehicle. As a solar generator 3000 Pro, the device comes with one, two, or more mobile SolarSaga 200 solar modules from Jackery, which also makes it highly self-sufficient. When the sun is favorable, the battery can be fully recharged in just three to four hours in combination with six 200-watt Jackery solar panels.

The new Jackery app for smartphones provides numerous pieces of information, including the current charging status, power input and output, and active ports. Explorer 3000 Pro owners can also adjust settings such as the charging speed and the duration of the LCD screen activation. In addition, the app can update the power station's firmware to improve efficiency and add new features and characteristics. Finally, the app contains a digital user manual.

Despite its enormous capacity, the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro is mobile in trolley format with two wheels and an aluminum pull-out handle, with dimensions of 47.3 x 35.9 x 37.3 cm and a weight of 29 kg, it is 30% lighter and smaller than common products with the same capacity.

Price and availability

The Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro can be pre-ordered from April 17th, 2023 at a price of 3,299 euros on de.jackery.com. The official market launch will follow on April 20th, 2023. Bundles are also available, such as the Solar Generator 3000 Pro 400W including two SolarSaga 200 solar panels for 4,499 euros, or with four SolarSaga 200 for 5,699 euros. Jackery offers a 5-year warranty on both products. In addition, all customers who pre-order the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro or the Solar Generator 3000 Pro via the Jackery webshop between 17 and 19 April will receive a Decathlon voucher worth 100 euros as a gift.

Contact: Jackery Technology GmbH

Hahnstraße 70, 60528 Frankfurt am Main

Nadine Konstanty, +4921173063360

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054388/jackery_explorer_3000.jpg

SOURCE Jackery