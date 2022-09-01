NEW EXECUTIVE ON BOARD--EDWIN SMITH JOINS QUEUE ASSOCIATES

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queue Associates Worldwide UK Ltd is excited to announce that Edwin Smith has joined the Queue Associates Worldwide EMEA team as a Global Business Manager on the 1st of September 2022.

Mr. Smith has held multiple positions throughout his 37-year career starting as a developer working for both end users and software companies specialising in manufacturing, he expanded his expertise through consulting and implementation into pre-sales, new business development, and account management. Mr. Smith has earned the Microsoft Catalyst certification and has completed the Dynamics Fundamentals certified developer program surrounding Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Internet of Things (IoT), Asset Management, and Supply Chain for multiple organisations. He recently held a position as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Manager in the UK for a major Microsoft distribution company. As a Global Business Manager for Queue, Mr. Smith will drive business transformation in EMEA, APAC regions, and the Americas.

Chiara James, Director, Queue Associates Worldwide UK Ltd, says: "Mr. Smith brings many years of senior experience, focusing on business applications and target markets for Queue Associates both in the UK and globally. We had a wonderful experience collaborating with him during his time at his previous company, and we are excited to have him on board, collaborating even more closely to help further develop our Global Dynamics 365 practice."

Queue Associates, Worldwide, UK, Ltd. is a Microsoft Dynamics Gold-certified Partner and a full-service consulting firm. The company focuses on providing solutions surrounding the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite and complimentary Microsoft products and services to organisations in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Greater China, the APAC region, the United States, and other locations worldwide. Queue implements solutions that serve Human Resources/Human Capital Management (HCM), Finance, Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Project Operations, Marketing, and more, with the current Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and on-prem products.

