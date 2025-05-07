New Executive Management Board at Bender - the world's leading provider of solutions that make electrical infrastructures smart and safer

GRÜNBERG, Germany, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Bender Industries GmbH & Co. KG (Bender) appoints Michael Breuer as CEO and Nicole Bender as CFO.

Heinz Nowicki and Dr. Sven Hartung have left the company.

As of 1 May 2025 Bender appoints a new Executive Board – a significant step marking the strategic realignment of the company. Michael Breuer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Nicole Bender as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) are setting the course for the future development of the company.

„On behalf of Bender and the Supervisory Board, I am excited to welcome Michael Breuer and Nicole Bender as the new Executive Board members of the company. Michael and Nicole bring a wealth of experience in strategy, finance and general management paired with a strong vision for the future. Their proven leadership and long-term perspective will be invaluable in guiding Bender toward continued growth and success. We look forward to embarking on this new chapter together", says Dorothea Bender Fernandéz, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

Michael Breuer holds degrees as Master of Science in Business Administration and Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and has been with Bender for over 14 years and has worked in various areas including service, sales, business segment management and regional management. Over the past six years he was Vice President APAC and successfully led the Asia-Pacific region while also serving as Managing Director of the Eetarp Group. He now returns to Germany for his new role. Michael Breuer is the first CEO to come from within the company. His vision is clear: "International strength is measured by the depth of our customer proximity. Only those who truly understand their customers worldwide will remain relevant globally – and that's where Bender's future lies."

Nicole Bender joined Bender's Executive Board as CFO. Previously, since October 2022, she served as Vice President Finance at Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ), where she was responsible for the global business units, sales organizations and global pricing. Prior to that, she was CFO of the medical technology group Polytech Health & Aesthetics from October 2018 to September 2022. She also held CFO and other senior leadership positions in industrial companies including over 8 years at the family-owned BEUMER Group and 13 years at the DAX-listed Siemens AG. She holds degrees as Diplom-Betriebswirtin (Diploma in Business Administration) and a Bachelor in Commercial Economics. Nicole Bender is looking forward to her new challenge: "The current geopolitical and climatic challenges require foresight, as well as strategic and financial resilience. At the same time, new technologies like AI offer exciting opportunities. As CFO, I will position the company to be sustainable and internationally focused."

Nicole Bender is not related to the shareholder's family of the company.

The previous Executive Board members have left the company. Heinz Nowicki led Bender as Chief Sales Officer for 5 years. Dr. Sven Hartung was CFO since 2023. The shareholders and the Supervisory Board thank both for their accomplishments and wish them all the best in their future professional and personal endeavours.

