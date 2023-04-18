NEW EUROMONITOR SOLUTION TO HELP BUSINESSES DRIVE E-COMMERCE GROWTH

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research company Euromonitor International has launched a new data solution that focuses on e-commerce, providing businesses with market intelligence and valuable insights to aid their decision-making process on how consumers are engaging with brands online.

The new Euromonitor E-Commerce solution provides online sales data by industry, category, company, brand, and retailer, updated every three months. This data helps companies benchmark performance, uncover growth opportunities, strike the right partnerships and gain a competitive advantage to enhance their online successes.

According to Euromonitor, the global pandemic accelerated growth of e-commerce sales, as companies increased their focus on digital sales channels due to lockdown measures. Consumers spent USD 3.3 trillion shopping online in 2022, 65% more than before COVID-19. E-Commerce is forecast to remain a dominant force in retailing, accounting for 47% of retail growth by 2027.

Reflecting on the launch, Jared Koerten, Head of E-Commerce at Euromonitor International, said:

"We are excited to launch the new Euromonitor E-Commerce solution, which will provide our customers with the insights they need to make informed decisions and drive growth in the e-commerce space. As e-commerce continues to dominate retail, it is more important than ever for companies to have access to accurate and reliable online sales data. By providing detailed quarterly insights into the e-commerce landscape in 12 countries, we can help businesses to identify new online opportunities and optimize their digital presence."

Euromonitor's E-Commerce solution includes:

Quarterly online sales for 12 FMCG industries in 12 countries. Countries covered include Australia , Brazil , Canada , France , Germany , India , Italy , Mexico , Poland , Spain , the United Kingdom , and the United States of America . Industries include Alcoholic Drinks, Beauty and Personal Care, Consumer Health, Home Care, Hot Drinks, Soft Drinks, Dairy Products and alternatives, Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Snacks, Staple Foods, Pet Care, and Tissue and Hygiene

Market shares for companies, brands and retailers in 301 categories

400+ retailers covering 80%+ of the e-commerce landscape in 12 countries

For more information, please visit Euromonitor International's e-commerce website.

NOTES to THE EDITOR

Global e-commerce market grew by a moderate 3% in 2022, accounting for USD 3.3 trillion in 2022. The growth rate in 2022 was 10 times slower than in 2020 when due to the pandemic the global e-commerce market growth reached the peak of 30%.

in 2022. The growth rate in 2022 was 10 times slower than in 2020 when due to the pandemic the global e-commerce market growth reached the peak of 30%. By 2027 the global e-commerce market is forecast to grow by 44%.

Appliances and Electronics ( USD 652 billion ), Fashion ( USD 593 billion ) and Foods ( USD 349 billion ) accounted for the highest online sales globally in 2022, however with a projected 58% market growth Drinks & Tobacco will demonstrate the highest e-commerce increase by 2027.

For further information, please contact:

Euromonitor Press Office

Press@euromonitor.com

+370 5 204 9116

SOURCE Euromonitor International