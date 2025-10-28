NEW ERA ANNOUNCES FC BARCELONA AS OFFICIAL HEADWEAR LICENSEE

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global headwear lifestyle brand New Era officially partners with FC Barcelona to launch an exclusive headwear collection, marking its appointment as the club's official headwear licensee. Rooted in the vibrant spirit of the city, New Era blends its design expertise with the cultural legacy of FC Barcelona, bringing together the club's heritage, the creative energy of Barcelona, and a global perspective on contemporary style.

The collection features the legendary Barça crest alongside the unmistakable New Era flag, creating a series of headwear pieces that speak to a new generation of style-conscious followers. From classic silhouettes to contemporary fits, each piece is crafted to honour the club's rich legacy while embracing the energy of today's lifestyle scene.

More than just team merchandise, this launch represents the meeting point of two cultural institutions, each with over 100 years of influence in sport, fashion, and community. The designs tap into global fashion trends while staying true to the unmistakable identity of FC Barcelona.

At the centre of the collaboration is a seasonal collection featuring New Era's signature styles, including the iconic 9FORTY curved visor, unstructured 9TWENTY, and snapback TRUCKER, all presented in the team's official livery. More styles are planned to launch later in 2025.

To celebrate the partnership, Barça puts its stamp on New Era's iconic 59FIFTY silhouette. The cap features bold blue and garnet stripes across the classic 6-panel design, with contrasting sun yellow details on the visor and embroidery. The New Era flag logo sits on the left side, while FC Barcelona's motto, "Més que un club", is embroidered on the right. Front and centre, the unmistakable Barça crest completes the look.

The collection is available via neweracap.eu and New Era stores from October 30th, 2025.

ABOUT NEW ERA

Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music, and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 80 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.eu and social channels @neweraeurope.

