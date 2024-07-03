Passionate Bikers and Tech Experts unite to combine a powerful and compact e-bike system into an ultra-light build, the Amflow PL

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amflow, the eMTB expert that builds e-bikes from heart to body, today marks its entry into the industry with the launch of the Amflow PL. Providing a significantly robust 850 W of peak power and weighing in at an industry leading level of ultra-light 19.2kg1, the Amflow PL provides riders with an unmatched combination of power, range, and performance, hidden in a sleek electric mountain bike appearance.

New Electric Mountain Bike Player Amflow Enters Market, unveiling its Revolutionary First Bike powered by DJI Avinox at Eurobike 2024 New Electric Mountain Bike Player Amflow Enters Market, unveiling its Revolutionary First Bike powered by DJI Avinox at Eurobike 2024

"As engineers with a passion for mountain biking, we have seen a lot of tech innovation that has never found its way into the eMTB scene," said Peter Archer, Amflow Senior Product Specialist at Amflow. "We have married our tech expertise with our passion and today we're introducing Amflow to the mountain biking community with our very first product, the Amflow PL. We believe this is a significant moment for the eMTB industry with innovative technology and ultra-light material combining to turn any terrain into a wonderland of possibilities for eMTB riders."

Ultra-light Frame, Organic Design

The Amflow PL is a full-power eMTB with a stunningly lightweight body. The ultra-light carbon fibre frame weighs just 2.27kg1 and has been designed and expertly-crafted to deliver the ultimate ride, wherever the rider is headed.

Tackle Terrain with Confidence

At the heart of the Amflow PL is the DJI Avinox Drive System incorporating multiple cutting-edge technologies in both software and hardware design. The drive unit features a compound planetary gearset, providing industry-leading power-to-size ratio, with 105 Nm torque and peak power output of 850 W (nominal power output of 250 W) from a drive unit weighing just 2.52kg1.

The high-strength polymer gears inside the drive unit effectively suppress noise during high-speed gearbox operation. With multiple high-precision sensors built-in, combined with DJI's advanced algorithms, it provides a strong and smooth assistance experience across a wide range of scenarios and conditions.

Preference Matching Assistance



In addition to traditional assistance modes, the DJI Avinox Drive System also features a specialized Auto mode, which adapts assistance in real-time based on road conditions and riding position1. Once enabled, Auto mode empowers users to tackle a wide variety of terrain types and gradients without having to switch modes.

For the most challenging trails, Boost mode can be activated to instantly receive 120 Nm of torque and 1000 W high-power assistance1, enabling steep inclines to be tackled with ease.

Furthermore, Amflow PL has Walk mode which features intelligent walk assistance for easy incline traversing, Auto Hold to prevent rollback on slopes, and Hill Start Assist for additional torque to get riders started on inclines. It also allows stationary gear-shifting for a smooth and intuitive experience.

Fast Charging, High-Capacity Battery Offers Extended Range

The Avinox system's battery weighs just 2.87kg1 and boasts an ultra-high energy density, ensuring an uncompromised range.

For those wanting to get back out there as soon as possible, a compact and convenient 12A/508W GaN fast charger1 is capable of charging the battery from 0% to 75% in just 1.5 hours1.

When it comes to battery life; real-time monitoring, self-discharge, active voltage reduction, and abnormality alerts, all feed into the battery health management system to create a durable and reliable battery that still maintains at least 80% capacity after 500 charge-discharge cycles1.

Agile and Responsive with Cutting-edge Geometry



The Amflow PL's all-around frame design features cutting-edge geometry, offering balanced performance that's both lightweight and hyper-agile. This stable yet agile handling empowers riders to easily take on rugged trails and more technical rides.

For those looking to adapt the wheel size to their needs, the Amflow PL frame structure is compatible with both 27.5" and 29" rear wheels1. So, whether looking for a smoother ride with larger wheels or agility with smaller ones, a simple adjustment of the flip chip will allow for either size to be fitted without altering the frame's geometric center of gravity.

Optimized Ride Efficiency

Featuring a four-bar linkage structure, the Amflow PL significantly reduces pedal kickback while greatly improving pedaling efficiency, ensuring that every pedal stroke counts.

Superior Suspension

The rear shock, co-tuned with FOX, offers a sensitive initial stroke response to effectively filter out minor vibrations. It also provides powerful end-stroke support to prevent bottom-outs during continuous high-speed impacts or steep descents, enabling riders to fully enjoy every off-road adventure.

Danny Tien, Asia Sales Manager at FOX said: "FOX has always been dedicated to pursuing better, which mirrors Amflow's passion to create the ultimate riding experience. During our collaboration process, we were impressed by the enthusiasm and professionalism of the Amflow team. Whether as a business partner or an experienced bike user, we are excited to witness the birth of Amflow PL, an all-round electric mountain bike. The excellent handling experience brought by its ultra-lightweight and cutting-edge design cements our belief that the presence of Amflow will allow more cycling enthusiasts to enjoy the thrill of electric mountain biking."

Control at Your Fingertips



At the core of the DJI Avinox system is a 2" full-color OLED touchscreen control display which is integrated directly into the frame of the Amflow PL. Riders are presented with a wealth of information including real-time riding data, estimated range and the ability to adjust the setup with just a swipe.

Even greater control can be gained by Bluetooth-enabled Wireless Controllers that connect wirelessly to the control display. Mode switches can be made while riding.

When connected to the Avinox App riders have access to;

Customizable Parameters: Parameters of riding modes can be quickly customized to adjust power, torque and cadence, according to riding habits.

Anti-theft Mode 1 : A password-protected anti-theft mode will sound an alarm and the app will send a notification, if unauthorized movement of the eMTB is detected.

: A password-protected anti-theft mode will sound an alarm and the app will send a notification, if unauthorized movement of the eMTB is detected. Remote Locating: The bike's real-time location can easily be checked.

Comprehensive Data Recording, Easy Metric Sharing

With the control display or the Avinox app, riders can review rich data like speeds, range, cadence, power, torque, gradient, altitude, calories burned, ride times, heart rate, and more. This data can also be easily synced with third-party apps such as Strava to share with friends and the eMTB community.

Thoroughly Tested for Optimum Reliability

Riders of the Amflow PL bike and users of the DJI Avinox Drive System components can be assured of the quality of the products as they have been certified by authoritative organizations such as TÜV SÜD, UL Solutions, and TÜV Rheinland1.

Additionally, Amflow has established a testing platform to conduct a wide variety of reliability tests for frame strength, waterproofing, and long-distance transportation under real-world riding conditions. This ensures product stability and safety in extreme environments, delivering comprehensive quality assurance.

Availability

Amflow products are estimated to be available by Q4 2024 through authorized dealers in Germany, the UK and Australia amongst others. This global service network provides customers with timely, efficient, and professional services, continuously safeguarding product quality.

For more information about Amflow and Amflow PL, please visit: https://www.amflowbikes.com/pl-carbon

About Amflow

Proudly born in 2023, Amflow is the creation of tech experts with a limitless passion for riding mountain bikes. The company strives to amaze with an unmatched combination of power, range, and performance, hidden in sleek electric mountain bike bodies. Amflow's commitment to the e-bike industry is to make its e-mountain bikes the go-to for all e-bike riders looking to turn any terrain into a wonderland of possibilities.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as cycling, renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:

Website: https://www.amflowbikes.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amflowbikes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amflowbikes

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@amflowbikes

1 All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to the product page on the official Amflow website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450854/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453451/Eurobike.jpg