New Drug Developments and Combinations Aiding Badly Neglected Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Patients

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – A recent study from the National Comprehensive Cancer Center (NCCN) delivered a shocking indictment of the oncology field as a whole, stating that almost 70% of women diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) do not receive care for their disease that is in accordance with guideline recommendations. The findings came from a team comprised of researchers from the universities of California at Irvine and Riverside. But as dire as the findings were, new developments and combinations are giving hope to this neglected group of patients, from drug developers and producers including Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC), Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN).

A collective term that refers to a subtype of breast cancer that occurs in about 10-20% of diagnosed breast cancers, TNBC is one of the more challenging, complex forms of the disease, and is. It's more likely to affect younger people, African Americans, Hispanics and those with a BRCA1/2 gene mutation.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) (ONC.TO) recently announced a new investigator-sponsored TNBC study to be managed by Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, dubbed IRENE.

The Phase 2 trial will investigate the use of Oncolytic Biotech's proprietary immuno-oncolytic virus platform, pelareorep in combination with Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ:INCY) anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

"We are very excited to evaluate pelareorep in TNBC, as prior clinical data show it has the potential to address a pressing unmet need in this challenging indication," said principal investigator Mridula George, M.D., Medical Oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. George added: "Checkpoint inhibitors targeting interactions between PD-L1 and PD-1, while commercially successful, are ineffective in up to 80% of TNBC patients. This is often due to an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Checkpoint inhibitors are beneficial in patients who have upregulation of PD-L1 expression in the tumor environment. Clinical data show that systemic pelareorep administration can upregulate PD-L1 expression in tumors across multiple breast cancer subtypes, highlighting its potential to substantially increase the percentage of patients who respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Through the IRENE study, we aim to explore how pelareorep-induced adaptive immune responses synergistically interact with PD-1 inhibition to improve patient outcomes in TNBC."

IRENE's study participants will receive pelareorep intravenously on days 1, 2, 15, and 16 of 28-day treatment cycles. The co-primary endpoints of the study are safety and objective response rate. Secondary endpoints include progression free survival, overall survival, and duration of response. Exploratory endpoints include peripheral T cell clonality and pre- vs. post-treatment change in tumor PD-L1 expression.

Pelareorep is a first-in-class intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers and has been demonstrated to be able to escape neutralizing antibodies found in patients.

However the combination with Oncoltyics Biotech's pelareorep is not the only TNBC research involving Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) in 2020.

Earlier this year, Incyte contributed a grant as part of the Incyte-Vanderbilt Alliance with the Susan G. Komen group. Back in March, researchers from Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center discovered a role for the well-known oncogene MYCN in TNBC.

Also back in March, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) (ONC.TO) announced another combination of pelareorep's early findings from an AWARE-1 trial also reported positive preliminary data, this time when combined with top-selling drug Tecentriq from Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY).

The AWARE-1 study's data suggests that pelareorep induced an increase in tumor PD-L1 expression, demonstrating the synergistic potential between pelareorep and checkpoint inhibitor therapies.

Last year, Tecentriq made history as the first immune-oncology agent to win an FDA approval in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). However, disappointing data near the end of the year dampened optimism, until combination studies like that with pelareorep started to gain momentum.

Now hope has been rekindled for the drug targeting TNBC when combined with chemotherapy.

Tecentriq also recently gave Roche positive outcomes when it delivered on meeting its primary endpoint of improved pathological complete response as initial treatment for people with early TNBC, back in mid-June.

Pharma giant AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has also recently shared details of its ongoing trial looking into the effectiveness of pairing drugs to treat triple-negative breast cancer.

AstraZeneca's ongoing work has confirmed the profound heterogeneity that exists in this difficult to treat form of cancer, and that more novel treatments for both early and advanced TNBC continues to be a significantly unmet need.

The company's latest efforts have included the pairing of capivasertib+paclitaxel which is in the process of a Phase 3 CAPItello-290 study. Paclitaxel is a chemotherapeutic agent administered through IV infusion, which is standard for TNBC treatment. Whereas capivasertib is an oral potent, selective inhibitor of a protein called AKT, that's active against three sub-forms.

In April, shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) went up on the announcement of FDA approval its breast-cancer drug, Trodelvy. The drug was approved to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least two prior therapies.

Flash forward to July, and now the company has announced positive results from Phase 2 ASCENT Study of Trodelvy in previously-treated patients with mTNBC.

The confirmatory Phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), as well as key secondary endpoints in brain metastasis negative patients with mTNBC who have previously received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/02/24/why-biotechnology-companies-are-so-important/

Disclaimer:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at any time without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group