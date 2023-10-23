New Data on BerGenBio's Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Released Today at 2023 ESMO Meeting

BERGEN, Norway, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, today announced that the full results of its Phase 2 BGBC008 study of bemcentinib and pembrolizumab in second line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) were presented during the European Society of Clinical Oncologists (ESMO) Annual Meeting 2023.

The poster presentation is now available on BerGenBio's website under →Pipeline→Scientific Publications.

In addition, on October 21st, Dr. Oddbjorn Straume, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Clinical Science at the Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen, Norway presented results of the Investigator Led Study LBA52 of bemcentinib in addition to pembrolizumab or the targeted therapies dabrafenib/trametinib in 1L and 2L metastatic melanoma patients.

Cristina Oliva, Chief Medical Officer of BerGenBio, commented: "The full data analysis of the BGBC008 second line NSCLC study of bemcentinib in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab showed promising long-term clinical benefits in patients regardless of their prior therapies, or PD-L1 status. In addition, the combination of bemcentinib with pembrolizumab was well tolerated with no new safety signals identified. These data provide a strong foundation for further clinical investigations of bemcentinib in NSCLC patients with high unmet needs, including those with STK11 mutations."

Dr. Oliva continued, "During the meeting, our collaborator, Dr. Oddbjorn Straume, also presented data on the combination of bemcentinib with standard of care therapies in first line and second line melanoma patients. While this small study failed to show the benefit of adding a selective AXL inhibitor to the treatment for melanoma patients, the results are consistent with the current limited understanding of the function of AXL in melanoma. In totality, these new data substantiate BerGenBio's focused strategy on the treatment of first line NSCLC patients with STK11m patients in our on-going BGBC016 study."

