New Cyberpunk 2077 Design Launches On Displate's Next-Gen Illuminated Wall Art Series

Dark future gets light treatment with the new limited OLED poster by Displate.

WARSAW, Poland, April 7, 2023 With the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 lined up to release this year, 2023 is when CD PROJEKT RED's hit video game will shine its chrome yet again. Now Displate brings the fans and collectors something else: the official illuminated Cyberpunk 2077 wall art.

Displate Lumino x Cyberpunk 2077 New Lumino product powered by Displate

The creators of the world's most popular metal posters introduce Lumino – a brand new series of limited OLED posters. Launching April 7th on Displate's website, the first-ever Lumino drop includes officially licensed art from Cyberpunk 2077. With ultra-thin motion light panels and cutting-edge print enhancements, Night City finally gets a flashy treatment it deserves!

"We're really excited to be able to introduce Lumino through the flashy style of Cyberpunk 2077. It feels like a perfect match! Every detail, from print enhancements to OLED panels placement, was designed specifically with this particular artwork in mind. This is how we approach every entry in our limited series, each time basically redesigning Lumino from scratch, so that fans and collectors can turn on the magic right there on their walls," says Rafał Kocik, head of Displate's Design Studio.

The first entry in the Lumino series, featuring the exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 design, will be available to order for 3 months only. Displate will unveil new time-limited artworks every two weeks.

