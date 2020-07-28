New Corona Test Kit: Two antibody tests from one drop of blood thanks to innovative DBS technology

NUTH, Netherlands, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The biotech start-up "Aminoverse" from Nuth (Netherlands) offers laboratory-based antibody tests against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 for private individuals and companies since July. The "AELYSA Corona Antibody Test Kit" is based on the DBS technology (dry blood spot), which allows testing with only one drop of blood not only for conventional antibodies, but also for potentially neutralizing antibodies that can render the corona virus harmless.

"Science is for everyone". Following this guiding principle, the Aminoverse team started an internal development program during the corona crisis. The goal: an antibody test that delivers a high-quality test result and is as convenient to use as possible. The innovation: The DBS technology, known from the examination of newborns, was adapted for the detection of antibodies against the corona virus SARS-CoV-2 and has been available as the "AELYSA Corona Antibody Test Kit" since July.

Compared to antibody tests at the doctor, only a single drop of blood from the fingertip is sufficient. This makes the test also suitable for children. It can be carried out at home, because medical experience is not required. The drop of blood is dripped on filter paper, which stabilises the sample until it reaches the laboratory by mail.

The scientists examine the blood sample twice: for conventional antibodies against the inside of the corona virus (nucleocapsid protein) and for potentially neutralising antibodies that bind to the virus surface (spike protein). Only CE-IVD-certified and validated ELISA tests are used, which make the test results more reliable than those of rapid tests.

With regard to the question of a possible immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the measurement of antibodies against the spike protein is particularly important. This is because researchers have been able to show with neutralisation tests in cell cultures that antibodies which bind to the spike protein can often prevent the virus from entering the host cell and thus prevent infection.

Aminoverse B V is a biotechnology company founded in January 2020. The focus of the team of scientists and investors with over 30 years of cumulative experience is protein and enzyme research. The declared goal is the development of biotechnological products and applications of next generation.

