New Colorectal Cancer Guide Offers Support and Practical Help to 'Invisible' Carers

BRUSSELS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestive Cancers Europe, the voice of digestive cancer patients in Europe, has published a comprehensive new guide, 'Caring for Someone with Colorectal Cancer'.

Click here to see the guide.

Carers and Patients who have lived with colorectal cancer helped to write this first guide designed specifically for Carers. It contains a wealth of information designed to be both reassuring and practical, recognising that the level of care required can vary considerably according to the stage and severity of the disease and personal circumstances.

The Guide examines the predominantly underestimated role of the Carer and provides sympathetic advice on the medical, psychological, emotional and social aspects of caring for someone with Colorectal Cancer. It also addresses practical aspects such as; day-to-day living, forward planning, helpful equipment, roles around the house, diet and nutrition and exercise. Finally, it looks at employment, workplace rights and financial aspects, including financial support.

The publication will fill a gap in the resources available to the dedicated, but often overlooked, thousands of Carers who devote their lives to others.

"Most people don't choose to be a Carer," said Digestive Cancers Europe Director, Jola Gore-Booth, who produced the Guide. "It's a situation that can be thrust on them quite suddenly and, generally, they don't receive any training or instruction for it. They just get on with it."

"Carers sometimes feel that they are invisible and unappreciated. We wanted to produce a Guide to recognise their amazing commitment and contribution, to assist them in being more effective and to help them realise that you are never alone in this journey. There are many organisa­tions – Patient Groups, Colorectal Cancer Groups and Carer Groups – set up to provide assistance to people living with colorectal cancer and their Carers."

Digestive Cancers Europe is making the guide available across Europe through the organisation's own network of patient groups, through its website https://digestivecancers.eu/, social media and newsletter and through clinicians in direct contact with Patients and Carers.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and the second in women worldwide with almost 55% of the cases occurring in more developed regions.

With almost 1.4 million new cases of colorectal cancer each year worldwide it presents 9.7% of the total global cancer cases. The increase in the number of cases is driven by population growth and ageing as well as poor diet and lifestyle.

In Europe, it is the second most common cancer with more than 470,000 European citizens being diagnosed every year with the disease. Colorectal cancer kills 228,000 Europeans every year with the highest estimated mortality rates in both sexes being in Central and Eastern Europe.

The disease is preventable in many cases and highly treatable if diagnosed in its early stages.

About Digestive Cancers Europe

Digestive Cancers Europe is a cancer action group that has grown out of EuropaColon, which has been representing the voice of the colorectal cancer community for almost 15 years with 28 member groups in 26 countries across Europe.

Digestive Cancers Europe's aim is to save lives by bringing together all key stakeholders in the fight against these cancers. The organisation campaigns for the adoption of best practices in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow up. Its mission is to contribute to early diagnosis and decreased mortality from digestive cancers and to increase overall survival and quality of life.

