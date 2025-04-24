New Coaching Programme Empowers Mid-Life Men to Rediscover Purpose and Direction

With over 50% of mid-life men feeling stuck, a structured coaching approach provides clarity and transformation.

PLYMOUTH, England, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A silent crisis is affecting mid-life men. According to the UK Wellbeing Report, more than half of men aged 40-60 feel unfulfilled in their careers and personal lives, yet only 20% seek guidance (Coaching Industry Trends Report). In response, Mike Flynn Coaching Ltd. has launched Ignite Your Purpose – Create the Life You Truly Desire, a 12-week online coaching programme designed to help men in mid-life redefine their direction and take meaningful action toward fulfillment.

Despite increasing awareness of personal development, many men in their 40s to 60s struggle with stagnation, career dissatisfaction, and a lack of clear purpose. Traditional self-help approaches often fall short due to their generic nature and lack of actionable structure. Ignite Your Purpose provides a comprehensive framework built around four key pillars—Values, Purpose, Vision, and Action Plan—ensuring participants develop a clear path toward lasting change.

"Too many men reach mid-life feeling stuck, unfulfilled, and uncertain about what's next," says Mike Flynn, Founder of Mike Flynn Coaching Ltd. "This programme isn't about vague motivation—it's a structured, step-by-step roadmap to help men reconnect with their values, define a purpose-driven vision, and take real action. The goal is to move from drifting to living with intention."

As mid-life reinvention gains recognition, coaching is emerging as a powerful tool for personal and professional transformation. Industry reports highlight an increasing demand for targeted coaching solutions tailored to busy professionals. The Ignite Your Purpose programme is designed to meet this demand, offering a flexible, results-driven approach that requires just two hours per week, making significant change achievable without disrupting work or family life.

Values & Purpose - Helping participants uncover their core beliefs and redefine their life direction.

- Helping participants uncover their core beliefs and redefine their life direction. Vision & Action Plan - Translating clarity into actionable steps that drive long-term fulfillment.

- Translating clarity into actionable steps that drive long-term fulfillment. Remote Accessibility- An entirely online format makes expert coaching available to mid-life professionals worldwide.

About Mike Flynn Coaching

Mike Flynn Coaching is dedicated to helping mid-life men (40-60) break free from stagnation, rediscover their purpose, and take action toward a fulfilling future. Through structured coaching, practical tools, and deep personal reflection, we empower men to create meaningful change—without disrupting their busy lives. To know more, visit: https://mikeflynn.coach/programme .

