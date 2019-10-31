New Chairperson for Nickel Institute

Nickel Institute President, Dr. Hudson Bates said, "The Nickel Institute and its members have greatly valued the industry experience and insight that Anton has brought to the Nickel Institute during his tenure as Chairman over the past two years.

"We are delighted that Scott Yarrow will succeed Anton. Scott has been an active member of the Nickel Institute for nearly a decade. His expertise in the field of sustainability and knowledge of the nickel industry will be a great asset to the work of the Nickel Institute."

Scott Yarrow said, "The Nickel Institute plays a vital role in the nickel industry and I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman. I am committed to support the Institute's work to ensure that the essential role of nickel in society is properly acknowledged and to promote its responsible use in appropriate applications."

Nickel Institute is the global association of leading primary nickel producers. Its mission is to promote and support the use of nickel in appropriate applications. NI grows and supports markets for new and existing nickel applications including stainless steel; and promotes sound science, risk management, and socio-economic benefit as the basis for public policy and regulation. Through its science division NiPERA Inc. (www.nipera.org), it also undertakes leading edge scientific research relevant to human health and the environment. NI is the centre of excellence for information on nickel and nickel-containing materials and has offices in Asia, Europe and North America.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 90 commodities. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites, oil production assets and agricultural facilities.

With a strong footprint in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial and marketing activities are supported by a global network of more than 90 offices located in over 50 countries.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil and food processing sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 158,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020739/Scott_Yarrow_Glencore_elected_Chairperson_Nickel_Institute.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020738/Nickel_Institute_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nickel Institute