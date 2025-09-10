New Bounteous White Paper Maps the AI Whitespace for Business Leaders

Study of 300+ executives identifies misalignment between marketing and IT as key barrier to AI transformation

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, a leading global digital transformation consultancy, released a new white paper titled "The AI Whitespace: Addressing Challenges to Unlock Potential." The report helps enterprises accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption by identifying and closing organizational gaps between marketing and technology functions.

Based on a survey of more than 300 senior executives across North America and Europe, the report highlights key misalignments slowing AI adoption and provides a framework to help enterprises align, invest, and lead with AI. The full report is available here for enterprises looking to lead with AI.

With generative AI rapidly moving from experimentation to business-critical operations, Bounteous emphasizes that successful AI integration requires more than technical implementation; it demands a coordinated, company-wide transformation.

"Integrating AI across a business isn't just a technology play; it's an organizational shift," said Martin Young, EVP, Data & AI at Bounteous. "To bridge the gap from early experimental wins to more impactful value across core business functions, organizations transform skillsets across their workforce."

Young was recently appointed to lead the company's global AI practice, reinforcing its commitment to helping clients scale AI initiatives responsibly and effectively. With more than 20 years of experience driving digital transformation, Young brings deep expertise in AI strategy, data governance, and enterprise change management.

"The AI Whitespace" provides C-level executives with practical strategies to assess AI maturity, identify organizational bottlenecks, and chart a path toward scalable, business-driven AI adoption.

Additionally, for the third time in a row, Bounteous was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Global Digital Marketing Agencies. The report noted, "Agencies are making significant investments in AI training and technology," citing the Bounteous merger with Accolite Digital as an example.

