New Book by Ken Hughes Reveals What Every Brand Can Learn from Taylor Swift's Marketing Genius

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taylormania grips the world once again with the release of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album and a new behind-the-scenes documentary hitting cinemas worldwide, one business author is shifting the focus from the music to the marketing.

In his newly released book, Taylormaking: A New Era of Modern Branding and Customer Connection, internationally renowned customer experience expert Ken Hughes uncovers how Taylor Swift has built one of the most emotionally connected brands of our time — and what every modern business can learn from her playbook.

Taylormaking: A New Era of Modern Branding and Customer Connection. Ken Hughes

"This isn't a biography of a pop star — it's a blueprint for brand intimacy," says Hughes.

"Taylor Swift understands customer connection better than most CMOs."

From surprise drops to deeply personal storytelling, from community empowerment to a loyal tribe of superfans, Swift's brand strategy offers a masterclass in customer experience (CX), loyalty, tribal belonging and emotional resonance.

Structured around her 12 studio albums, each chapter in Taylormaking explores a different theme of brand strategy — including:

Authenticity and values-led leadership

Reinvention, disruption and creative risk

Tribal loyalty and fan-led marketing

Vulnerability, empowerment, and trust

'The Life of a Showgirl' has already become the most pre-saved album of all time, across every streaming platform, and the release of Swift's 12th album only amplifies the book's message - customer connection is everything.

With wit, insight, and clear takeaways, Taylormaking offers business leaders, marketers, and entrepreneurs a fresh and fearless framework for building modern brand loyalty — inspired by one of the most powerful personal brands of our time.

"This book is for anyone building a brand — whether you're a Fortune 500 CMO or a Swiftie with a start-up," says Hughes.

About the Author

Ken Hughes is one of the world's most respected voices on customer experience, modern consumer behaviour, and brand engagement. With over two decades advising Fortune 500 brands, he explores the intersection of psychology, technology, and human connection. Known as 'The King of Customer Experience', his dynamic and inspirational keynotes help organisations build emotional relevance in a disruptive world.

Named one of the Top 50 Global CX Influencers, Ken speaks across five continents, and is a regular keynote speaker at the world's leading business and marketing conferences.

