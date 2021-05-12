New BC Platforms Partnership with Artisan Biomed to Unlock African Access to Precision Medicine

ZURICH and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management, analytics and access, was pleased to announce a new partnership with Artisan Biomed (Artisan), a genomics services and health solutions provider that aims to develop precision medicine in South Africa. This new partnership provides Artisan with enhanced integration with BCP's world-class genomics platform, which could boost health technology in South Africa and beyond.

Currently, precision medicine is not routinely available to most patients in South Africa and the rest of the African continent. This can be partly attributed to a global scarcity of genomic data available for Africans and those of African descent, resulting from a lack of digitised data, systematic data structure as well as access to tools for analysis and interpretation. People of African descent are still under-represented in genomics research, with negative implications for developing and testing genetically tailored approaches to clinical care and treatments.

Artisan, who uses the CPGR (Centre for Proteomic & Genomic Research) for laboratory processing of samples, has chosen to partner with BCP for its end-to-end Personalised Medicine Platform to enhance processes such as test ordering, sample accessioning, process quality control, data analysis and reporting. BCP's Discovery and Research Platform will also be used for aggregate data management and data sharing. BCP's cloud-based, scalable platform will support existing and future Artisan solutions in population genomics (risk screening) and clinical diagnostic service provision, to automate reporting of genetic results while maintaining patient confidentiality and data protection. The fully integrated solution will be deployed on Artisan's local Microsoft Azure Cloud and will support genomic offerings from both Artisan and CPGR.

Nino da Silva, Deputy Managing Director, BCP, said: "In order to truly fulfil our vision to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry, it is critical that we support regional genomics services providers around the world. This includes those serving under-represented populations. We are keen to facilitate access to our easy-to-use integrated solutions, within South Africa and across the African continent to provide safe, actionable data that supports much-needed clinical and translational research."

Reinhard Hiller, Managing Director, Artisan, said: "We chose to work with BCP because its software solution allows us to operate and offer genomic solutions at an industrial scope and scale. We will be able to enhance process efficiency for key genomic applications, with positive implications for quality and user experience. Importantly, the BCP installation will facilitate the development, implementation and roll-out of genetic test products with wide utility. We envisage expanding our own development efforts and work with partners to develop further fit-for-purpose genomic applications, with an emphasis on local value creation. In combination with complementary ICT solutions, we will be able to connect with 3rd parties far and wide to boost test provision, data transfer and data sharing, to help build a strong centre of innovation in genomics and precision medicine in Africa."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com, which provides genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects, consolidated from a global network of Data Partners.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and presence in London, Boston and in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn @BC Platforms .

About Artisan Biomed

Artisan Biomed, a subsidiary of the Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research (CPGR), is a Precision Medicine company located in Cape Town, South Africa. It innovates in three inter-related areas: (1) Provision of precision disease and population health solutions, mainly in the form of genomic testing and related services, (2) translational research support, and (3) the development of tailored medical solutions for people of Africa descent through the aggregation and utilisation of data. For information, visit www.artisanbiomed.co.za or contact info@artisanbiomed.co.za .

Artisan Biomed is currently engaging stakeholders in the development of CHIC (Cape Health Innovation Catapult), a Cape Town based health technology and Precision Medicine co-working and industry clustering initiative. For information, visit www.chictatpult.co.za or contact info@chicatatpult.co.za .

About CPGR

The Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research (CPGR) is a Non-Profit Organization located in Cape Town, South Africa – an initiative by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), financially supported by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA). The CPGR combines innovative, information-rich genomic and proteomic (omics) technologies with bio computational pipelines, to render services and support projects in the Life Science and Biomedical arena in [South] Africa (Run in an ISO 9001:2015 certified and ISO 15189 compliant Quality Management System). In support of start-up development, in April 2018, CPGR announced a new partnership to form a bespoke African biotech incubator, OneBio.

More Information: For information, visit www.cpgr.org.za .

