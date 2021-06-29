New Bambuser App for Shopify Enables Platform Merchants to Seize the Live Video Shopping Opportunity

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced the launch of the Live Shopping with Bambuser app for Shopify, one of the fastest growing e-commerce platforms in the world. Developed and launched by Woolman, the largest Shopify Plus agency in Europe, the app can be downloaded directly from the app store at apps.shopify.com/live-video-shopping

Bambuser, recent winners of the 2021 LVMH Innovation Award, is announcing the app in tandem with the annual Shopify Unite virtual event, which brings together the worldwide developer community for an in-depth look into the forces shaping commerce. Augmenting the custom app released in November 2020, the new Shopify app offers merchants a streamlined method of implementing Bambuser's Live Video Shopping platform with no upfront cost, enabling them to elevate performance across critical KPIs including time spent, engagement and conversion.

Merchants installing the Live Video Shopping with Bambuser app benefit from:

Automated installation of required code

An embeddable live video player that works responsively both in mobile and desktop

A user-friendly interface for managing calls-to-action (CTAs)

In-stream purchasing through full integration with inventory and Shopify's native shopping cart

Advanced metrics and reporting on audience engagement, add-to-cart rates and conversions made through live shopping events

Use of Woolman's Live Video Shopping with Bambuser app requires merchants to set up a Bambuser account, which can be completed easily and at no cost by signing up for Bambuser's self-service option at signup.bambuser.com. Once the account is created, the merchant can trial the platform for 7 days, completely free of charge and with no obligations. Upon completion of the trial, clients can elect to continue with the starter package or one of Bambuser's more robust plans.

"As video shopping grows in popularity with retailers and shoppers, we believe every online seller — not just the largest retailers and brands — should have access to the technology. We are proud to offer this new way to seamlessly incorporate Live Video Shopping into Shopify stores, without any risk, and we look forward to releasing additional integrations for other e-commerce platforms," said Martin Garbarczyk, Chief Revenue Officer at Bambuser.

About Bambuser



Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

