New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual results and annual report 2025

AMSTERDAM, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a Dutch commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces its annual results and annual report for the financial year 2025, today.

Aren van Dam, ceo New Amsterdam Invest commented:

"With modest pride we report on New Amsterdam Invest 2025 results. The financial year 2025 marked another important year for New Amsterdam Invest N.V., during which the Company continued to develop its activities to deliver on our strategy of both stable growth and maintain a balanced portfolio of value to our shareholders".

For the financial year 2025 we achieved an operational result of € 9.4 million. The net rental income for the same financial year amounted to € 11.9 million resulting in a profit of € 3.9 million after tax of which € 2.5 million is attributable to our shareholders. During the financial year, we once again were able to pay our shareholders dividend of € 0.45 per share, which result in a total distribution to our shareholders of € 2.4 million.

At year–end, the total appraised value of the property portfolio of NAI amounted to € 118 million. These investments are financed through shareholders' equity, bank loans of € 58 million and related–party loans of € 7 million. The cash position at the balance sheet date was € 13.5 million. This should be viewed in relation to the € 11.0 million in two–year loans obtained from investors towards the end of the financial year 2025.

The Company operates in a challenging environment with risks of significant currency exchange differences, partly due to the present turbulent geo-political and economic conditions. We believe that the long-term focus of our strategy and our operations are our strength.

New Amsterdam Invest wants to position itself as a dividend stock. Consequently, we aim to meet our financial and quantitative parameters, which include a yearly dividend pay-out. As management we are confident to build NAI further and to be well on track to reach the articulated financial objectives of the Company.

Financial Highlights[1]

Rental Income 2025: € 18.5 million

Net Rental Income 2025: € 11.9 million

Result 2025 after non-controlling interest: € 2.5 million

Earnings per ordinary share: € 0,47

Total investment property 2025YE: € 118.0 million

Total Equity 2025YE: € 51.4 million; before non controlling interest € 43.0 million

Cash generated from operations 2025: € 9.3 million

Solvency 2025YE: 37.7%

Strategic Highlights

On 30 September 2025 New Amsterdam Invest N.V announced a new financing initiative to support the acquisition of investment properties. The Company offered to issue €10 million in loans to market parties at an annual interest rate of 5% and a term of two years, with a minimum subscription per party of € 100,000. Interest will be paid annually in arrears. This two-year loan has been subscribed to by 60 investors for a total amount of € 10,970,000.

In line with its strategy, the Company signed a preliminary purchase agreement in November 2025 to acquire Fairfax Center. The total consideration amounts to approximately $ 11 million. Fairfax Center was built in 1988 and renovated in 2020. The leasable area is 55,891 sq.ft, of which 1,813 sq.ft is vacant. The occupancy rate is therefore 97%. The rental income for 2026 is estimated at € 1.6 million. This transaction is not included in the financials 2025, as the settlement occurred 15 January 2026.

To strengthen the equity position at Somerset Park Holding UK, the Company's management board has decided to partially convert both the loan provided by New Amsterdam Invest N.V. to Somerset Park B.V. and the loan provided by Somerset Park B.V. to Somerset Park Holding UK Ltd into share premium as of 1 October 2025.

Outlook 2026

The net rental income for 2026 for the Company is expected to be approximately € 13.7 million. For 2026 the Company expects an operating result before tax of € 6.8 million. This result includes Fairfax Center, but does not include valuation differences, transaction costs and/or exchange differences.

Business overview 2025

The results of 2025 from group companies have been included within the Company's results. The net rental income amounts to € 11.9 million (prior year € 7.7 million). The result before taxation for the financial year 2025 amounts to a profit of € 4.8 million (prior year € 6.2 million). Included in this profit is the negative valuation differences 2025 in the amount of € 0.4 million (prior year € 2.8 million positive).

During the financial year of 2025, it was decided to change the accounting treatment of certain contracted lease incentives in the property valuation reports for our US properties. As a result, changes have been made to the comparatives in the annual report 2025 to correct an error in the previous period related to the valuation of the investment properties. The foregoing has an impact on the consolidated net result 2024 of negative € 470k and on the group equity as of 31 December 2024 of negative € 500k. This adjusted treatment is applied in the financial statements for 2025.

Further we note that the expected loss on the VAT receivable for the amount of € 330k, as included in the general and other expenses, has been charged to the result in the financial year 2023 and has been fully released in 2024, as a result of the positive decision by the tax authority's.

Property portfolio

The breakdown of the investments per property at Year-End is as follows:





In €1,000

2025 2024 Interra Remington, Houston

43,157 48,111 Somerset House, Birmingham

18,004 18,490 Travelodge, Edinburgh

14,634 13,907 One Park Ten, Houston

13,289 16,547 Blythswood Square, Glasgow

9,645 10,557 Sutherland House, Glasgow

8,325 9,190 Forthstone, Edinburgh

10,898 10,738 Total investments at fair value

117,952 127,540

Of the total 2025 net rental income of € 11,9 million, 59% was generated in the USA and 41% in the UK.

Cash flow, and cash position

The following table sets out the main items of the Company's consolidated cash flow statement for the financial years 2025 and 2024.

(*€1,000) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities 4,645 3,124 Cash flows from investing activities -3,643 -1,339 Cash flows from financing activities 8,069 -2,166 Net movement in cash and cash equivalents 9,071 -381 Impact of exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents -683 -12 Total movement in cash and cash equivalents 8,388 -393

The cash flow from investing activities in 2025 mainly relates to the investment in lease improvements. The cash flow from financing activities in 2025 mainly relates to the proceeds from the two-year loan received from third-party investors. These funds were raised to support the acquisition completed in early 2026 of the Fairfax Center.

Share Capital and Share Price





Number of shares Type of shares

% 31 December 2025







Ordinary shares issued to investors, admitted listing and trading

74,6 3,910,250 Ordinary shares issued to the Promoters (Cornerstone Investment), admitted to listing and trading

24,0 1,257,789 Promoter shares

1,4 73,653 Priority shares issued to Sichting Prioriteit New Amsterdam Invest

0,0 5



100,0 5,241,697 Ordinary shares owned by the Company (Treasury Shares)



943,558 Shares in total



6,185,255 Share capital at €0.04 per share (€ * 1,000)



247

The ordinary share price at Euronext Amsterdam closed at € 8.75 on 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: € 9.00)

Events after balance sheet date

On 15 January 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of the Fairfax Center office building through its newly formed subsidiary, Somerset Fairfax LLC. The acquisition was executed in accordance with the terms of a preliminary purchase and sale agreement originally entered on 7 November 2025. As the transaction was completed only in 2026, it has no impact on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. The total consideration, including purchase price, transaction costs and tenant improvements, amounted to $ 11 million.

Annual General Meeting scheduled for 5 June 2026 DV

The convocation, explanatory notes, written proxy and further documentation for the AGM

will be available in Dutch and English. All relevant documents are available in the download section of NAI's website https://www.newamsterdaminvest.nl/#downloads.

The agenda for the AGM includes various items, amongst others, the adoption of the annual

accounts as published today, and the reappointment of BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. as external independent auditor of NAI for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2026. Full details of all voting items are published on NAI's website. The annual report of NAI relating to the financial year ending on 31 December 2025 published 22 April 2026, including the financial statements, the reports of the management board and supervisory board and the remuneration report, have also been published on the Company's website.

Financial Calendar

22 April 2026, publication Annual Report 2025.

22 April 2026, publication Agenda General Meeting of Shareholders 6 June 2026 DV.

28 August 2026, DV interim financials 2026 results publication.

P&L and Balance Sheet New Amsterdam Invest 2025

An overview of the main financial statements of New Amsterdam Invest in 2025 is provided in the following tables attached to this press release, for more detailed information we refer to the annual report 2025 as published on the NAI website.

Statement of Consolidated Financial Position as at 31 December 2025 (2024) Statement of Consolidated Profit and Loss for the Year 2025 (2024) Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income for the year 2025 (2024) Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31 December 2025 (2024) Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2025 (2024)

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is to run commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Statement of Consolidated Financial Position

as at 31 December 2025







(*€1,000)

31 December

2025 31 December

2024 Assets





Non-current assets





Investment property

117,952 127,540 Property, plant and equipment

1 3 Deferred tax assets

347 402 Other non-current assets

3,647 926 Total non-current assets

121,947 128,871







Current assets





Accounts receivable

556 769 Value added tax receivable

52 360 Other assets and prepaid expenses

213 612 Cash and cash equivalents

13,485 5,097 Total current assets

14,306 6,838







Total assets

136,253 135,709











Statement of Consolidated Financial Position as at 31 December 2025













(*€ 1,000)

31 December

2025 31 December

2024 Equity and Liabilities













Equity





Share capital

247 247 Share premium

49,172 49,172 Currency translation reserve

-1,101 1,646 Legal reserves

2,254 868 General reserves

-7,590 -6,293 Attributable to owners of the parent

42,982 45,641 Non-controlling interest

8,417 8,606 Total equity

51,399 54,247







Non-current liabilities





Loans bank

57,847 63,720 Loans related party USA

6,613 5,072 Loans private investors

10,970 - Deferred tax liability

886 1,139 Total non-current liabilities

76,317 69,931 Current liabilities





Trade payables

670 425 Tax liabilities

1,711 2,049 Current account related party

886 337 Deferred rental income

2,083 1,179 Loans bank

443 408 Loans related party USA

- 2,340 Other short-term liabilities

2,744 4,793 Total current liabilities

8,537 11,531







Total liabilities

84,854 81,462







Total equity and liabilities

136,253 135,709











Statement of Consolidated Profit or Loss[2]

for the year ended 31 December 2025









(*€1,000)

2025 2024







Rental income

18,465 11,262 Direct related costs

-6,585 -3,560 Net Rental income

11,880 7,702







Revaluation of investment property

-347 2,787







Legal and professional fees

354 322 Personnel expenses

825 826 Administrative and overhead expenses

649 488 General expenses

319 298 Other expenses

16 -276 Total expenses

2,163 1,658







Operating result

9,371 8,831 Financial income and expense

-4,620 -2,633 Result before tax

4,751 6,198 Income tax

-859 -1,511 Result for the period

3,892 4,687







Result attributable to:





Shareholders

2,446 2,344 Non-controlling interest

1,446 2,343 Result for the period

3,892 4,687















Basic earnings per share (*€1)

0.47 0.45 Diluted earnings per share (*€1)

0.47 0.45

Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2025





(*€1,000)

2025 2024







Result for the period

3,892 4,687







Items which may be recycled to profit or loss (net of tax)





Exchange differences

-3,483 2,644







Total comprehensive income

409 7,331















Attributable to:





Shareholders

-301 4,600 Non-controlling interest

709 2,731 Total comprehensive income

409 7,331

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows for the year ended 31 December 2025













(*€1,000)

2025 2024 Operating activities





Result before tax

4,751 6,198







Adjustments





Depreciation

-1 5 Unrealised foreign exchange loss / (gain)

363 - Adjustment to rental income

23 -150 Reversal of impairment on VAT receivable

- -330 Revaluation of investment property

347 -2,787 Interest income and expense

4,218 2,795 Total adjustments

4,949 -467







Changes in working capital





Increase in current liabilities

-2,216 44 Decrease/(increase) in current assets

excluding cash and cash equivalents

1,008 -610 Increase/(decrease) in trade payables

793 518 Total changes in working capital

-415 -48







Cash generated from/(used in) operations

9,285 5,683







Interest paid

-4,282 -2,637 Interest received

54 78 Income taxes paid

-412 -







Cash flow from operating activities

4,645 3,124







Investing activities





Investments in investment property, net of cash

acquired

-1,618 -980 Investments in tenant improvements

-2,025 -358 Investments in property, plant and equipment

- -1 Cash flow from investing activities

-3,643 -1,339







Financing activities





Proceeds from loans

11,334 530 Repayment of loans

-374 -261 Dividends paid

-1,993 -2,019 Distribution to non-controlling interest

-899 -415 Cash flow from financing activities

8,069 -2,166







Movement Cash and cash equivalents

9,071 -381







Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

5,097 5,490 Exchange differences

-683 -12 Cash and cash equivalents as at 31

December

13,485 5,097

Statement of Consolidated Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2025

















(*€1,000) Share

capital Share

premium Currency

Translation

Reserve Legal

reserves General

reserve Total

attributable

to shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total

Equity

247 49,172 1,646 868 -6,293 45,641 8,606 54,247 Balance at 31

December 2024 Result for the

year - - - - 2,446 2,446 1,446 3,892 Other

comprehensive

income - - -2,747 - - -2,747 -736 -3,483 Total

comprehensive

income - - -2,747 - 2,446 -301 709 409

















Transfer to legal

reserves - - - 1,386 -1,386 - - - Dividend - - - - -2,359 -2,359 - -2,359 Distribution to

non-controlling

interest - - - - - - -899 -899

















Balance at 31 December 2025 247 49,172 -1,101 2,254 -7,591 42,982 8,417 51,399





















Statement of Consolidated Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2024 (*€1,000) Share

capital Share

premium Currency

Translation

Reserve Legal

reserves General

reserve Total

attributable

to shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total

Equity

247 49,762 -610

-5,970 43,430 840 44,270 Balance at 31 December 2023 - Result for the

year - - - - 2,344 2,344 2,343 4,687 Other

comprehensive

income - - 2,256 - - 2,256 388 2,644 Total comprehensive income - - 2,256 - 2,344 4,600 2,731 7,331

















Non-controlling

interest acquired - - - - - - 4,015 4,015 Transfer to legal

reserves - - - 868 -868 - - - Dividend - -590 - - -1,769 -2,359 - -2,359 Share-based payment - - - - - - 1,436 1,436 Distribution to

non-controlling

interest - - - - - - -415 -415 Other - - - - -30 -30 - -30

















Balance at 31

December 2024 247 49,172 1,646 868 -6,293 45,641 8,606 54,247





















[2] Please note that the increase in rental income and expenses is primarily due to the fact that Remington House is included in the figures for 2.5 months in 2024 (2025 whole financial year).