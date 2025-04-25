New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual results and annual report 2024

News provided by

New Amsterdam Invest N.V.

25 Apr, 2025, 16:35 GMT

AMSTERDAM, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a Dutch commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces its annual results and annual report for the financial year 2024, today.

Aren van Dam, ceo New Amsterdam Invest commented:

"With modest pride we report on New Amsterdam Invest 2024 results. An operational result of € 9.4 million in our first full year of operation. The operational results for 2024 is significantly positive impacted by valuation differences. These valuation differences amount to € 3.5 million mainly related to Interra Remington, an investment property acquired on 1 November 2024. The result for 2024 amounts to a profit of € 5.2 million.

The Company operates in a challenging environment with risks of significant currency exchange differences, partly due to the present turbulent economic conditions. However we do currently not encounter significant impact on our tenants.

New Amsterdam Invest wants to position itself as a dividend stock. As a consequence we aim to meet our financial and quantitative parameters as set out at listing, which among others includes a yearly dividend pay-out between 4.5% and 6.5% of the Company's equity value.

As management we are confident to build NAI further and to be well on track to realize the articulated financial objectives of the Company."

Financial Highlights

  • Rental Income 2024: € 11.1 million
  • Net Rental Income 2024: € 7.6 million
  • Result for 2024 after non-controlling interest: € 2.7 million
  • Earnings per ordinary share: € 0.51
  • Total investment property 2024YE: € 128.7 million
  • Total Equity 2024YE: € 54.7 million
  • Cash generated from operation 2024: € 3.1 million
  • Solvency 2024YE: 40.2%

Strategic Highlights

In line with its strategy, NAI acquired a second investment property in the USA on 1 November 2024. This property with an expected rental income 2025 of € 6 million and an annual profit before tax of € 3 million, will contribute significantly to the Company's result, although approximately 41% of the result will be allocated to the minority interest held by  our local business partner.

Outlook 2025

For 2025 NAI expects to be profitable and well on track to realize the financial objectives the Company as previously articulated. More specific, NAI reiterates that its current portfolio should enable it to realise a net rental income in the financial year 2025 of approximately 11.6 million and an annual  result before tax of € 5 million, excluding potential impact of revaluation of investment property, exchange rate differences, minority share(s), and the results from the acquisition of new investment property.

Business overview 2024

The results from group companies have been included and consolidated within the Company's results. The net rental income including service expenses charged amounts to € 7.6 million. The result before taxation for the financial year 2024 amounts to a profit of € 6.8 million. Included in this profit are the positive valuation differences 2024 in the amount of € 3.5 million.

Further we note that the expected loss on the VAT receivable to the amount of € 330k, as included in the general and other expenses, has been charged to the result in the financial year 2023 and has been fully released in 2024, which results in a comparable difference of € 660k

Property portfolio

On 1 November 2024, the company acquired the property Interra Remington, Houston USA, via one of its subsidiaries, bringing the total investment properties in the Company's portfolio to seven; five properties in the UK and two properties in the USA, all held by local group companies.

The breakdown of the investments per property at Year-End is as follows:

In €1.000

2024

2023

Somerset House, Birmingham

18.490

16.841

Interra One Park Ten, Houston

17.641

17.948

Travelodge, Edinburgh

13.907

11.569

Sutherland House, Glasgow


9.190

10.475

Blythswood Square, Glasgow

10.557

10.360

Forthstone, Edinburgh

10,738

10.222

Interra Remington, Houston

48.141

0

Total investments at fair value

128.664

77.416

Of the total 2024 rental and service charge income of € 11.1 million, 57% was generated in the UK and 43% in the USA.

Cash flow, and cash position

The cash flow from operating activities 2024 increased and amounts to €3.1 million (previous year €1.0 million). This cash was used for the payment of the interim dividend, distribution of share premium to shareholders and further investments in existing owned properties. 

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by approximately €0.4 million to €5.0 million (rounded) as at 31 December 2024. This decrease is largely driven by available cash at Interra Remington.

Share Capital and Share Price


 Number of shares

Type of shares

%

31 December 2024




Ordinary shares issued to investors, admitted listing and trading

74.6

3.910.250

Ordinary shares issued to the Promoters (Cornerstone Investment), admitted to listing and trading

24.0

1.257.789

Promoter shares

1.4

73.653

Priority shares issued to Sichting Prioriteit New Amsterdam Invest

0.0

5


100.0

5.241.697

Ordinary shares owned by the Company (Treasury Shares)

943.558

Shares in total

6.185.255

Share capital at €0.04 per share (€ * 1,000)

247

The ordinary share price closed at € 9.00 on 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: € 9.10)

Tax position

The current tax is based on the taxable result per entity for the reporting period. Up to 31 December 2023, the Company recognized losses. As a result of the profit realized during 2024 the net deferred tax asset, as recognised in 2023, decreased with € 333k, which is charged to the result 2024.

The unused tax losses in the amount of € 1.3 million pertain to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and, as tax laws currently stand, can be carried forward indefinitely.

Events after balance sheet date

No relevant events after the balance sheet date.

Annual General Meeting scheduled for 6 June 2025 DV

The convocation, explanatory notes, written proxy and further documentation for the AGM will be available in Dutch and English. All relevant documents are available in the download section of NAI's website https://www.newamsterdaminvest.nl/#downloads

The agenda for the AGM includes various items, amongst others, the adoption of the annual accounts as published today, and the reappointment of BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. as external independent auditor of NAI for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2025. Full details of all voting items are published on NAI's website. The annual report of NAI relating to the financial year ending on 31 December 2024 published 16 April 2025, including the financial statements, the reports of the management board and supervisory board and the remuneration report, have also been published on the Company's website.

Financial Calendar

  • 25 April 2025, publication Annual Report 2024.
  • 25 April 2025, publication Agenda General Meeting of Shareholders 6 June 2025 DV.
  • 6 June 2025 DV, General Meeting of Shareholders.
  • 29 August 2025, DV half year 2025 results publication.

P&L and Balance Sheet New Amsterdam Invest 2024

An overview of the main financial statements of New Amsterdam Invest in 2024 is provided in the following  tables attached to this press release, for more detailed information we refer to the annual report 2024 as published on the NAI website.

1.  Statement of Consolidated Financial Position as at 31 December 2024 (2023)

2.  Statement of Consolidated Profit and Loss for the Year 2024 (2023)

3.  Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income for the year 2024 (2023)

4.  Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31 December 2024 (2023)

5.  Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2024 (2023)

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

1.  Statement of Consolidated Financial Position

as at 31 December 2024


(*€1,000)

31 December 2024

31 December 2023

 

Assets


 

Non-current assets


Investment property

128,664

77,416

Property, plant and equipment

3

7

Deferred tax assets

402

735

Total non-current assets

129,069

78,158




 

Current assets


Accounts receivable

769

516

Value added tax receivable

360

10

Current account investors

-

130

Other assets and prepaid expenses

1,027

146

Cash and cash equivalents

5,097

5,490

Total current assets

7,253

6,292




Total assets

136,322

84,450

 1. Statement of Consolidated Financial Position

 

as at 31 December 2024


(*€ 1,000)

31 December
2024 

31 December  
2023

 

Equity and Liabilities






Equity




Share capital

247

247

Share premium

49,172

49,762

Currency translation reserve

1,676

-610

Legal reserves

868

-

General reserves

-5,989

-5,970

Attributable to owners of the parent

45,974

43,430

Non-controlling interest

8,773

840

Total equity

54,747

44,270




 

Non-current liabilities


Loans bank

63,720

35,393

Loans related party USA


5,072

-

Deferred tax liability

1,252

116

Total non-current liabilities

70,044

35,509

 

Current liabilities


Trade payables

425

136

Tax liabilities


2,049

105

Current account related party

337

-

Deferred rental income

1,179

760

Loans bank

408

-

Loans related party USA


2,340

2,201

Other short-term liabilities

4,793

1,469

Total current liabilities

11,531

4,671




Total liabilities

81,575

40,180




Total equity and liabilities

136,322

84,450

2. Statement of Consolidated Profit or Loss

for the year ended 31 December 2024


(*€1,000)

2024

2023




Rental income

11,112

4,586

Direct related costs

-3,560

-861

Net Rental income

7,552

3,725




Revaluation of investment property

3,517

-4,929




Legal and professional fees

322

1,137

Personnel expenses

826

665

Administrative and overhead expenses

488

708

General expenses

298

256

Other expenses

-276

852

Total expenses

1,658

3,618




Operating result

9,411

-4,823

Financial income and expense

-2,633

-578

Result before tax

6,778

-5,401

Income tax

-1,622

605

Result for the period

5,156

-4,796




Result attributable to:


Shareholders

2,647

-4,907

Non-controlling interest

2,509

111

Result for the period

5,156

-4,796








Basic earnings per share (*€1)

0.51

-0.97

Diluted earnings per share (*€1)

0.51

-0.97

3.   Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2024

 


(*€1,000)

2024

2023




Result for the period

5,156

-4,796




Items which may be recycled to profit or loss (net of tax)


Exchange differences

2,674

-693




Total comprehensive income

7,830

-5,489








Attributable to:


Shareholders

4,933

-5,517

Non-controlling interest 


2,897

28

Total comprehensive income

7,830

-5,489

4.   Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2024


(*€1,000)

2024

2023

 

Operating activities


Result before tax

6,778

-5,401




Adjustments


Depreciation

5

7

Share-based payment expense

-

84

Reversal of impairment on VAT receivable

-330

-

Revaluation of investment property

-3,517

4,929

Interest income and expense

2,795

537

Total adjustments

-1,047

5,557




Changes in working capital


Increase in current liabilities

44

1,123

Decrease/(increase) in current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents

-610

152

Increase/(decrease) in trade payables

518

-61

Total changes in working capital

-48

1,214




Cash generated from/(used in) operations

5,683

1,370




Interest paid

-2,637

-816

Interest received

78

514

Income taxes paid

-

-




Cash flow from operating activities

3,124

1,068




Investing activities


Investments in investment property, net of cash acquired

-1,338

-54,093

Investments in property, plant and equipment

-1

-1

Release from escrow account

-

48,437

Cash flow from investing activities

-1,339

-5,657




Financing activities 


Proceeds from additional promoter contribution

-

335

Repayment of current account related party

-

-104

Proceeds from loans


530

33,827

Repayment of loans

-261

-23,956

Dividends paid

-2,019

-

Distribution to non-controlling interest

-415

-

Cash flow from financing activities


-2,166

10,102




Movement Cash and cash equivalents

-381

5,513




Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

5,490

16

Exchange differences

-12

-39

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December


5,097

5,490

5.  Statement of Consolidated Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2024

(*€1,000)

Share
capital

Share
premium

Currency
Translation
Reserve

Legal
reserves

General
reserve

Total
attributable to
shareholders

Non-controlling
interest

Total
Equity

247

49,762

-610

-5,970

43,430

840

44,270

Balance at 31 December 2023

-

Result for the year

-

-

-

-

2,647

2,647

2,509

5,156

Other comprehensive income

-

-

2,286

-

-

2,286

388

2,674

Total comprehensive income

-

-

2,286

-

2,647

4,933

2,897

7,830









Non-controlling interest acquired

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,015

4,015

Transfer to legal reserves

-

-

-

868

-868

-

-

-

Dividend

-

-590

-

-

-1,769

-2,359

-

-2,359

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,436

1,436

Distribution to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-415

-415

Other

-

-

-

-

-30

-30

-

-30









Balance at 31 December 2024

247

49,172

1,676

868

-5,989

45,974

8,773

54,747

Statement of Consolidated Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2023

(*€1,000)

Share
capital

Share
premium

Currency
Translation
Reserve

General
reserve

Total
attributable to
shareholders

Non-controlling
interest

Total
Equity

247

49,419

-

-1,146

48,520

-

48,520

Balance at 31 December 2022

Result for the year

-

-

-

-4,907

-4,907

111

-4,796

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-610

-

-610

-83

-693

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-610

-4,907

-5,517

28

-5,489








Non-controlling interest acquired

-

-

-

-

-

812

812

Additional promoter contribution

-

343

-

-

343

-

343

Equity settled share-based payments

-

-

-

84

84

-

84








Balance at 31 December 2023

247

49,762

-610

-5,970

43,430

840

44,270

Also from this source

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. Announces Financing Initiative to Support Real Estate Expansion

New Amsterdam Invest N.V., a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, today announced a new financing initiative to support the...

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is On Track

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Earnings Forecasts & Projections

Earnings Forecasts & Projections

News Releases in Similar Topics