New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results
News provided byNew Amsterdam Invest N.V.
06 Jun, 2025, 13:05 GMT
AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed. The results of all voting items are listed below.
All resolutions passed at the AGM
The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.
As at the AGM, in total 5,241,697 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,725,408 being 32,9% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.
In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:
|
Agenda item
|
For
|
%
|
Against
|
%
|
Abstain
|
%
|
5
|
Adoption of annual
|
1,725,408
|
100.0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Advisory vote on the
FY 2024
|
1,705,408
|
100.0
|
0
|
0
|
20,000
|
0
|
7
|
Discharge of each of the
i. Aren van Dam
ii. Arie Johannes Maarten
iii. Cornelis Martinus
iv. Elisha Sjemtov Evers
|
i. 1,725,408
ii. 1,705,408
iii. 1,705,408
iv. 1,714,441
|
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
|
i. 0
ii. 0
iii. 0
iv. 0
|
0
0
0
0
|
i. 0
ii. 20,000
iii. 20,000
iv. 10,967
|
0
0
0
0
|
8
|
Discharge of each of
i. Jan Louis
ii. Paulus Johannes
iii. Elbert Dijkgraaf
|
i. 1,705,408
ii. 1,725,408
iii. 1,725,408
|
100.0
100.0
100.0
|
i. 0
ii. 0
iii.0
|
0
0
0
|
i. 20,000
ii. 0
iii.0
|
0
0
0
|
9
|
Reappointment of each
i Jan Louis Burggraaf
ii. Paulus Johannes
iii Elbert Dijkgraaf
|
i. 1,725,408
ii. 1,725,408
iii 1,725,408
|
100.0
100.0
100.0
|
i. 0
ii. 0
iii. 0
|
0
0
0
|
i. 0
ii. 0
iii. 0
|
0
0
0
|
10
|
Authorisation of the Board
|
1,725,408
|
100.0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
Designation of the
|
1,725,408
|
100.0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
Designation of the
|
1,705,408
|
98.8
|
20,000
|
1.2
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
Re-appointment of BDO
|
1,705,408
|
100.0
|
0
|
0
|
20,000
|
0
|
14
|
Ratification of the share
|
1,714,441
|
100.0
|
0
|
0
|
10,967
|
0
|
15
|
Decision on dividend
|
1,668,409
|
97.8
|
37,000
|
2.2
|
19,999
|
0
About New Amsterdam Invest
New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.
All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com
Disclaimer
Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.
Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.