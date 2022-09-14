New Altrata Report Reveals Leading Global Universities with Wealthy and Influential Alumni

Understanding the net worth and professional networks of alumni is not only important to universities seeking to enhance their alumni fundraising efforts, but also to organizations across sectors to hone recruiting efforts and understand the potential of their C-suite networks.

Among numerous findings the University Alumni Report 2022: Rankings of the Wealthy and Influential reveals:

University of Cambridge leads the non-US university rankings with more than 4,000 ultra wealthy alumni, followed by the National University of Singapore and the University of Oxford

leads the non-US university rankings with more than 4,000 ultra wealthy alumni, followed by the and the The California Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad have the highest share of self-made ultra wealthy alumni

and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad have the highest share of self-made ultra wealthy alumni Chulalongkorn University in Thailand , Kuwait University , and Monash University in Australia have the highest proportion of ultra wealthy female alumni

in , , and Monash University in have the highest proportion of ultra wealthy female alumni France's INSEAD has the most international UHNW alumni followed by the universities of Manchester and Edinburgh , while in the US Boston University has the most international UHNW alumni

INSEAD has the most international UHNW alumni followed by the universities of and , while in the US has the most international UHNW alumni Harvard , INSEAD and the University of Oxford have the most alumni who are senior executives at public companies within the Global 19 – the major indices of 19 selected economies across the world (excluding the US).

, INSEAD and the have the most alumni who are senior executives at public companies within the Global 19 – the major indices of 19 selected economies across the world (excluding the US). The University of Melbourne , University of Sydney and National University of Singapore have the highest proportion of female alumni who hold executive roles.

The report also takes a closer look at the ultra wealthy and senior executive alumni of Harvard University, INSEAD, and the University of Oxford, three of the world's most prestigious learning institutions. While these wealthy and influential alumni share similarities, the unique characteristics of each university's set of alumni is uncovered through these distinct archetypes.

University Alumni Report 2022 leverages two of Altrata's unique products:

The Wealth-X Database, the world's most extensive collection of curated research and intelligence on the wealthy

Database, the world's most extensive collection of curated research and intelligence on the wealthy The BoardEx Global Leadership Database, which covers board and non-board members, C-suite executives, senior leaders and professional advisors

Access the complete findings here.

About Altrata

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and c-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success.

Advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify up and coming talent quickly. Our data is actionable, accurate, and comprehensive. Powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers who are committed to maintaining millions of profiles and changing data points, so you can effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata is comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897935/Leading_universities_for_UHNW_and_SEs.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819781/Altrata_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Altrata