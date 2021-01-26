New AllClear Report: Holiday Industry Bounce-Back on the Cards as Britons Focus on Quality and Safety Over Price

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 may have disrupted the global travel industry in 2020, but it has not diluted the public's hunger for overseas holidays. According to a new consumer insight report by AllClear Travel Insurance, the industry will bounce back in 2021 – although the new focus on safety and quality has replaced the once-popular focus on bargains and cheap deals.

After the first lockdown, two thirds of Britons wanted an overseas holiday in the summer and safety emerged as the top priority for holidaymakers, rather than price. More than two in five respondents (44%) said they wanted to visit a country with a good COVID record, whilst 36% said that having the best insurance cover possible, covering them for COVID, was top of their agenda.

As popularity for last minute deals and cheaper air fees dropped – AllClear found that UK adults were prepared to spend £1,335 more than they would usually on their holidays to ensure their trips would be as safe as possible. This rose to £1,644 for those with underlying health issues.

The percentage of people looking to book a short haul break doubled from 24% in July to 51% in November. Whilst appetite for long haul breaks tripled from 10% in July to 30% in November.

The vaccine has meant more than half of UK adults (55%) said they would feel comfortable going on holiday again as traveling came a top priority for plans in 2021.

Chris Rolland, CEO of AllClear Insurance comments: "There's no doubt that the travel industry has taken a severe multi-billion pound knock but for 2021 UK consumers are intending to travel and their focus is now more on safety and quality rather than a hunt for a bargain break."

"For more than 20 years, award-winning AllClear has helped cover more than three million policyholders. We are passionate about enabling people to obtain specialist travel insurance whatever their pre-existing medical conditions or age - and we will be leading the charge to make travel safe again this year so people can have those dream holidays as soon as the COVID threat subsides. COVID has been an assault on people's most basic freedom, the freedom to travel, and we expect to see an emphatic holiday boom this summer as the vaccine helps us to turn the tide on this terrible pandemic."

