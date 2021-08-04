New All-Flash Data Center White Paper Released to Redefine All-Flash Data Centers

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An International Data Corporation (IDC) white paper Moving Towards an All-Flash Data Center Era to Accelerate Digital Transformation, sponsored by Huawei, was announced to release the All-Flash Data Center, which is the industry's first to systematically outline the all-flash data center in terms of storage, computing, and networks. It serves as a crucial reference and guide for data center construction for enterprises looking to transform digitally, aiming to promote the construction and future-oriented development of all-flash data centers across all industries.

Data center transformation and innovation are inevitable trends as we move into an intelligent age. Following the upgrade of enterprise IT architectures, more organizations are investing in innovative technologies that cover data innovation, real-time agility, energy efficiency, reliability, and intelligent management. These aspects represent the new trends for a future-oriented, sustainable data centers.

The white paper redefines the concept of an all-flash data center as one that adopts SSDs for at least 90% of its storage capacity (covering external storage systems and built-in storage of servers), while delivering high density and reliability, low latency, and energy efficiency. The all-flash data center will play a bit role in the promotion of digital-based businesses and applications, and helps enterprises maximize the value of data innovation.

In addition, the white paper describes the definition and positioning of the all-flash data centers based on global best practices in the financial, carrier, and healthcare industries, etc.

The all-flash system is no longer limited to certain applications and workloads, and now can be rolled out to meet critical and value-added workloads in diverse environments.

National and international policies on green energy conservation have been gradually implemented across enterprise production and operations. An all-flash data center is a smart choice for and the next step in sustainable development.

Data center networks are evolving towards all-IP networking. NVMe over Fabrics is projected to be the catalyst for transmission architecture innovation to achieve higher performance and simplify O&M management, especially in a computing and storage disaggregated architecture.

Digital transformation is presenting new challenges to enterprises, including those presented by real-time data. The memory-driven infrastructure is now a mainstream choice because it provides optimal latency for workloads and uses cutting-edge technologies such as AI, machine learning, and deep learning. Such infrastructure is providing high data concurrency at low latency, perfect for workload expansion.

Going forward, digital infrastructure will evolve to become ubiquitous and cover the entire data lifecycle. The all-flash data center will implement cross-domain deployment throughout the data lifecycle, offering intelligent O&M that reduces data center management costs and complexity, while delivering higher unit performance and reliability than alternative models.

The all-flash data center uses full-series high-end storage to offer you all-scenario flash and all-scenario protection. It is suitable for those looking to supercharge their digital development needs and scientific and technological innovation. In addition, equipped with all-IP data center network and intelligent O&M, the all-flash data center reduces data center footprint and energy consumption, helping you lower your energy costs and create more value. Learn more about Huawei OceanStor All-Flash Data Center Solution.

To download the white paper, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage/form/2021/idc-white-paper?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=ebg_EEBGHQ197501L&source=news&ic_content=all-flash%20data%20center_IDC%20white%20paper

SOURCE Huawei