New Age Programs and Prestigious European Degrees with Britts Imperial University College in UAE

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE is among the most popular destinations for international students, because many global universities have set up their campuses here. The country is also known for its diversity of life experiences and high quality of life.

Studying in the UAE helps one learn about many different cultures. More than 150 nationalities call UAE home. The local population makes around 10% of the total population, the rest are foreign nationals from other countries. However, the UAE has created such conditions of life and work that nobody feels as a foreigner in this country. In addition to this, high level of a security and personal safety, absence of corporate and income tax, as well as VAT are also some of the major reasons why UAE is becoming the next education hub for international students.

Located in the heart of Sharjah, Britts Imperial University College offers a one-of-its-kind platform to learners from all across the globe to earn prestigious European degrees in the Middle East. Britts Imperial is an Academic Centre and Education Partner of top-tier globally recognized British and European universities to offer Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctorate degree programs awarded by these universities.

Britts Imperial is also the first overseas campus of the France-based Euclea Business School, a Private Higher Education degree-granting institution, leader in research and education that offers a range of higher education suitable for all types of profiles and careers, with titles recognized by the State (RNCP titles) and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

Together, the two most prestigious institutions from two different continents of the world are making it possible for students across the globe to network with peers from different corners and learn the respective business and industry ideologies. Thus, giving them an insight in International Business, IT, Hospitality, Healthcare, Blockchain and many such new age specialisations, simultaneously advancing their careers and professional & personal development, and prepare them to transform from global learners to global leaders.

Media Contact:

+971(06)7675511 / +971-522161590

info@brittsimperial.com

www.brittsimperial.com

SOURCE Britts Imperial University College, Sharjah, UAE