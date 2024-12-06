In the news release, New ActionAble 2025 insight reveals FTSE 100 Falls Short in Disability Inclusion, issued 06-Dec-2024 by ActionAble 2025 over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the final sentence, should read "statistics" rather than "statics" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: More info, quotes and statistics

New ActionAble 2025 insight reveals FTSE 100 Falls Short in Disability Inclusion

New ActionAble 2025 insight reveals a stark reality:

Only one FTSE 100 Board Member has publicly reported their disability.

FTSE 100 Board Member has publicly reported their disability. Just six FTSE 100 companies disclose data on senior leaders with disabilities.

FTSE 100 companies disclose data on senior leaders with disabilities. Lloyds Banking Group and BT lead the way forward, reporting 12% and 14% of their senior leadership, respectively, as having disabilities

lead the way forward, reporting 12% and 14% of their senior leadership, respectively, as having disabilities Shockingly, only 18 of the 100 FTSE 100 companies report the total number of employees with disabilities.

This is despite almost a quarter of the UK population identifying as having a disability [1] and over 2 in 5 of these individuals struggling to access products and services that meet their needs [2].

ActionAble 2025 is here to change that.

ActionAble 2025 is calling on the UK's biggest businesses and respected leaders to come together and take real steps toward ending workplace disability exclusion. This campaign, spearheaded by Sara Weller , a non-executive director of BT, Chair of the Money and Pensions Service and the only FTSE 100 Board member reported with a disability, aims to shift the conversation from words to action.

"Talking about diversity is not enough. It's time for action," says Sara, who has lived with progressive multiple sclerosis for 15 years. "This campaign is about equipping businesses with the tools they need to create truly inclusive workplaces and make disability inclusion a core part of their strategies…The first big step was the Disability Discrimination Act in 1995. 30 years on, there needs to be a renewed sense of urgency to make our boardrooms and businesses more representative of society. This isn't just about the FTSE 100 but every UC employer, Channel 4 one of our ActionAble 2025 fantastic partners is also leading the way, for example out of the top 100 paid employees, Channel 4 publicly report that 20% have a reported Disability"

On Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, ActionAble 2025 will host the UK's first ever virtual conference. Supported by prominent partners inc Business Disability Forum , Lloyds Banking Group , Channel 4 , Scope , the Valuable 500 , and PurpleSpace , and delivered by ImpactMatch this groundbreaking initiative will bring together world-renowned experts, HR professionals, business leaders, and diversity advocates.

Delegates will gain access to:

Practical Advice from over 70 inspiring expert speakers

from over Specialist Resources from 50+ organisations

from Personalised Action Plans to help businesses recruit, retain, and develop employees with disabilities

