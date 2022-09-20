New 30,000-person festival launches in Cyprus as part of a new art cluster

LARNACA, Cyprus, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEON1X Open Mind Music Festival has been touted as becoming the largest electronic music festival on an island with its 30 000 visitors, and one of the biggest events of this autumn in Europe. The festival is planned to become the first stage, plus the opening event, of a unique international socio-cultural project introduced in Cyprus, which is set to become one of the largest art clusters in the world.

Hot nights at BEON1X Music Festival

The return of festivals and live events is accentuated by the launch of the BEON1X Open Mind Music Festival, a brand-new electronic music festival, which will be held in Larnaca, Cyprus from 23rd to 25th September and 30th September to 2nd October. The festival boasts a world class line-up, including over 40 names: Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, Jamie Jones, Luciano, Paul Kalkbrenner live, Satori live, Sasha & John Digweed, Sven Väth, Deborah De Luca, Chelina Manuhutu, Fatima Hajji, Guy J and others. Organisers promise over 20,000 m2 of dance floor and stages, located right by the sea in CTO beach, Pyla, 11 km from Larnaca. The city of Larnaca itself is rich in history and culture.

The team behind the Open Mind Music Festival plan to develop this project and make it the starting point for a large-scale BEON1X Art Cluster - envisioned as a unique international, socio-cultural project, organised by representatives of the international business and IT communities who have based themselves in Cyprus.

BEON1X team mentioned that this is going to be their first festival in Cyprus, but they expect it to be groundbreaking. It is the kind of event people are going to remember for a long time and look forward to every single year. Each person will feel the harmony of nature and music in every cell of their body. But this is more than just another festival - it is the first chord of a unique international art cluster, which they are launching with this event. So don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of a great new cultural chapter in history.

The delivery of the BEON1X project will be phased over a period of three years from 2022 to 2025, and during this time the art cluster will become one of the world's largest socio-cultural hubs.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903023/BEON1X_Music_Festival.jpg

SOURCE BEON1X Open Mind Music Festival