Nevisense Used in Fundamental Skin Barrier Research on Atopic Dermatitis

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, announced today the publication of a collaborative scientific project with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) in Davos, Switzerland. Nevisense and its underlying Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology were used in an atopic dermatitis model to assess factors in human excised skin samples, demonstrating Nevisense to measure skin barrier integrity and monitor changes to the skin barrier function during inflammatory states, such as during eczema and atopic dermatitis.

In the study, human ex vivo skin samples were exposed to inflammatory cytokines IL-4, IL-13 and IL-22, resembling a similar inflammatory response in skin lesions from patients with atopic dermatitis. Nevisense EIS measurements showed to be highly sensitive to detect this inflammatory disruption of the skin barrier function over time. Pivotal genes that play a role in skin barrier changes and type-2 response have been identified. More importantly, genes involved in the restoration of skin inflammation and barrier function by medication with dupilumab were identified in the study. The study therefore emphasizes the potential of Nevisense to be used in measuring and monitoring skin barrier integrity during different disease states of atopic dermatitis, including treatment monitoring.

Skin barrier research is a fast-growing field in dermatology, including the development of new diagnostic methods, therapeutics, aesthetic products, and scientific investigations of diseases related to the skin barrier. Disruption of skin barrier function plays a key role in the development and severity of several skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis.

"We are very encouraged to see that EIS measurements could determine skin barrier integrity and monitor changes to the skin barrier function during type 2 and non type 2 skin inflammation in an atopic dermatitis model. EIS provides an increasingly useful tool for the better understanding of molecular mechanisms of skin barrier integrity," said Professor Cezmi Akdis at SIAF (Swiss Institute of Asthma and Allergy Research).

"We are happy to see that Nevisense and the EIS-technology continue to provide value in this type of research. This study further strengthens the role of Nevisense as an effective research device and show the potential to become the state-of-the-art research tool within the skin barrier research," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

The full results of the study have now been published in the scientific journal Allergy "Distinct Roles of IL-4, IL-13, and IL-22 in Human Skin Barrier Dysfunction and Atopic Dermatitis" - D'Avino - Allergy, DOI: http://doi.org/10.1111/all.70060.

