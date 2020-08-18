Nevisense selected for `SpotCheck' remote melanoma detection evaluation study by The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Langone Health

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that Nevisense will be included in a large clinical study initiated by The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology clinic at NYU Langone Health.



The SpotCheck study will investigate the use of Nevisense as a point-of-care diagnostic tool to assist with skin cancer detection in a remote setting such as a non-specialist practice or pharmacy. The study will evaluate how Nevisense can help providers assess patients' irregular moles in such locations, and if successful will help improve access for patients to technology for the early detection of melanoma.

David Polsky, MD, PhD., the Alfred W. Kopf, M.D. Professor of Dermatologic Oncology at NYU Langone Health and Perlmutter Cancer Center will serve as the Primary Investigator for the study. "We are very interested in developing new methods to extend expert skin cancer diagnostic services to communities lacking access to in-person specialist care. We believe that Nevisense can help improve the accuracy of visual diagnosis in a telemedicine-based system", says Dr. Polsky who is also Director of its Pigmented Lesion Section in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology and a professor in the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone.

Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase, stated, "We are delighted that NYU has selected Nevisense for this very important study. There is clearly a need for improved tools for non-specialists to assess atypical pigmented lesions. The objective data Nevisense provides may effectively help in remote settings such as pharmacies, and not only provide much needed support for clinicians and patients but open up a significant new opportunity for SciBase."

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant

CEO SciBase

Tel: +46-72-887-43-99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

For more information, please contact:

Avanza

Tel: +46-8-409-421-20

Email: ca@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/nevisense-selected-for--spotcheck--remote-melanoma-detection-evaluation-study-by-the-ronald-o--perel,c3169892

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE SciBase