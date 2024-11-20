NEVER A VICTIM: Robert Kaiser Empowers Women with the Most Comprehensive Safety Guide Yet

WETHERBY, England, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As violence against women continues to escalate, the release of NEVER A VICTIM – The Definitive Guide to Women's Safety presents a timely and essential resource filled with invaluable information. Written by personal safety expert Robert Kaiser, this comprehensive guide emerges from over 30 years of research into physical and sexual violence against women.

NEVER A VICTIM - UK Edition Robert Kaiser - Author

Drawing from the lived experiences of countless survivors and insights from studying perpetrators, this trauma-informed, survivor-led guide empowers women to trust their instincts and enhance their safety. Spanning 514 pages and over 111,000 words, the book combines psychological insights with practical advice on both avoiding and responding to threats, making it a critical resource in today's climate.

Available in both hardcover and eBook formats, NEVER A VICTIM provides a clear, actionable path for women who have experienced or want to avoid violence. It confronts damaging myths about women's ability to navigate dangerous situations, highlighting their resilience and innate survival skills. By dispelling misconceptions and promoting intuitive trust, it equips readers with the confidence and knowledge to protect themselves.

Kaiser firmly states, "No woman deserves to experience physical or sexual violence, regardless of her attire, level of intoxication, or demeanour. Violence against women is unequivocally unacceptable, and this book leaves no room for doubt on this matter."

Recent statistics underscore the urgency of this resource. In 2023, police recorded 68,387 rapes in England and Wales. In 2024, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley estimated up to 4 million perpetrators of violence against women and children across the UK. With over 1 million domestic violence incidents and 800,000 women affected by sexual assault annually, NEVER A VICTIM serves as essential reading, providing critical guidance in the face of these ongoing threats.

"NEVER A VICTIM strips away the societal blame often placed on victims, encouraging women to reconnect with their instincts and recognise the physical signs that intuition offers. By fostering an understanding of these signals, the book urges readers to trust this vital aspect of themselves. It also calls for unconditional support and belief in survivors," says Lyndsey Dearlove, Global Director of Operations at The NO MORE Foundation.

Kaiser's extensive research involved analysing crime reports, victim testimonies, and coroner's records, ensuring that the book is firmly rooted in real-world experiences. His collaborations with government agencies, support organisations, and survivors underscore his commitment to preventing violence against women and mark him as a leading voice in this field.

The book is available at www.womens-safety.com.

About the Author:

Robert Kaiser has dedicated over three decades to studying violence against women, supporting survivors, and working with support organisations both domestically and internationally. His expertise and contributions to publications worldwide have established him as a prominent advocate for women's safety.

