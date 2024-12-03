Neusoft Medical Systems Showcases AI-powered Medical Imaging Solutions at RSNA 2024

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. ("Neusoft Medical Systems"), a global leader in medical imaging solutions and services, is proud to announce its participation in the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago from December 1-5.

RSNA is the world's premier scientific and educational event for the radiological sciences, bringing together leading professionals from around the globe. At this year's meeting, Neusoft Medical Systems is showcasing its cutting-edge portfolio of AI-powered medical imaging technologies designed to enhance diagnostic precision, streamline clinical workflows, and expand access to quality care globally.

"At Neusoft Medical Systems, we empower radiologists to address clinical challenges while enhancing the accessibility and affordability of medical imaging for regions and communities in need," said Patrick Wu, CEO of Neusoft Medical Systems. "By integrating advanced medical imaging, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise, we aim to provide caregivers with comprehensive tools for accurate diagnoses. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at RSNA 2024 to further advance healthcare through innovation."

The booth features a variety of groundbreaking innovations, including:

NeuViz Epoch+ CT: A 512-slice CT capable of freezing cardiac in one beat by 0.235s ultra-fast rotation speed. Its AI-powered ClearInfinity reconstruction delivers ultra-low-dose imaging with superior resolution.

NeuMR Universal: The industry's first Dual-energy 3.0T MRI, featuring the revolutionary Dual-energy Gradient System. This innovative design provides explosive power in gradient output and remarkable staying power, ensuring a stable gradient waveform.

NeuAngio-CT Plus: A high-end, wide-coverage Angio-CT system offering a comprehensive one-stop solution for interventional diagnosis and treatment. It streamlines surgical workflows by integrating preoperative planning, intraoperative guidance, and postoperative evaluation into a single platform, significantly improving operational efficiency.

NeuEra PET/CT: The world's first 180ps grade fully digitized PET/CT, achieving a qualitative leap from 3 minutes for a single bed in the clinical detection process to an extremely fast scan of 15 seconds.

About Neusoft Medical Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. is a global leader in medical imaging solutions and services, delivering intelligent, efficient, precise, and secure products to customers worldwide. Serving over 13,000 medical institutions in 110+ countries, the company has installed more than 47,000 units globally, covering diverse categories, grades, and customer segments.

* Not all equipment models and services featured in this press are available in every region of the world.

