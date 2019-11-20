NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Interim Report January - September 2019

- Continued Progress in KL1333

Important events July - September

NeuroVive initiates second part of its ongoing KL1333 Phase Ia/b clinical study

NeuroSTAT receives Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Financial information third quarter (July-September 2019)

Net revenues: KSEK 0 (0)

Other operating income: KSEK 1,500 (0)

Loss before tax: KSEK -15,297 (-14,982)

Loss per share*: SEK -0.08 (-0.20)

Financial information first nine months (January-September 2019)

Net revenues: KSEK 85 (0)

Other operating income: KSEK 2,500 (1,452)

Loss before tax: KSEK -49,888 (-53,516)

Loss per share*: SEK -0.30 (-0.72)

* Profit/loss for the period divided by average number of shares before dilution at the end of the period.

** Profit/loss for the period divided by average number of shares after dilution at the end of the period

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases and one project, in preparation for clinical trials (NV354), for treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency. NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury is another clinical phase project. The R&D portfolio also consists of projects for mitochondrial myopathy, NASH and cancer. NeuroVive's ambition is to take drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and all the way to market, with or without partners. For projects for common indications the goal is out-licensing in preclinical phase. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licensed to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for the development of a local treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

For more information, please contact:

Erik Kinnman, Chief Executive Officer

+46(0)46-275-62-20

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Medicon Village

SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46(0)46-275-62-20 (switchboard)

info@neurovive.com

www.neurovive.com

