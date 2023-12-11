Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

The dynamics of the neurotrophic keratopathy market are expected to increase in the forecast period. Compared to 2019, massive growth is expected in the 7MM neurotrophic keratopathy market. Along with the high cost of approved therapy, upcoming drugs will be contributing to this growth.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, neurotrophic keratopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Report Key Takeaways

As per DelveInsight analysis, the neurotrophic keratopathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 182 million in 2022.

The total neurotrophic keratopathy prevalent cases in the 7MM comprised approximately 138K cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

Leading neurotrophic keratopathy companies such as ReGenTree, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., and others are developing novel neurotrophic keratopathy drugs that can be available in the neurotrophic keratopathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel neurotrophic keratopathy drugs that can be available in the neurotrophic keratopathy market in the coming years. The promising neurotrophic keratopathy therapies in the pipeline include RGN-259 (Tβ4), OC-01(varenicline/Chantix), REC 0559 (MT -8/Udonitrectag/REC 0/0559), CSB-001, BRM424, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major neurotrophic keratopathy market share @ Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Report

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Overview

Neurotrophic keratopathy, referred to as neurotrophic keratitis or trigeminal neuropathic keratopathy, is a rare degenerative eye condition affecting the cornea. The disease manifests as a reduction or absence of corneal sensitivity, leading to corneal epithelial breakdown and impaired healing. Consequently, this condition renders the corneal surface vulnerable to injury and impedes its natural healing process. While many neurotrophic keratopathy symptoms overlap with other ocular conditions, diminished corneal sensitivity stands as the most prominent indicator of neurotrophic keratopathy. Neurotrophic keratopathy diagnosis involves a comprehensive examination of ocular and systemic conditions linked with the disease, coupled with quantitative assessments of corneal sensitivity. The condition is categorized into three stages of severity: Stage I, II, and III. Timely neurotrophic keratopathy diagnosis is crucial, especially for detecting and managing the condition in its early stages.

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that the US accounted for the highest neurotrophic keratopathy prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2022 with ~66K cases.

The Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of neurotrophic keratopathy are categorized into males and females, with 26K and 39K cases, respectively in the 7MM in 2022, which will increase by 2032.

The neurotrophic keratopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Treatment Market

Treatment for neurotrophic keratopathy is tailored to the specific symptoms experienced by each individual. The primary goal of treatment is to impede the progression of corneal damage and facilitate the healing of the corneal epithelium. Prompt intervention based on the disease's clinical stage is essential. In 2018, the US FDA approved cenegermin (OXERVATE) to address neurotrophic keratopathy in affected individuals. Cenegermin is a sterile, preservative-free ophthalmic solution containing 0.002% (0.02 mg/mL) of the active ingredient, cenegerminbkbj. This active ingredient is a recombinant human nerve growth factor (NGF) that mirrors the structure of the body's naturally occurring NGF.

Various treatments like lubricants, anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and antiproteases offer temporary relief, but their effectiveness is often nonspecific and short-lived. Methods such as artificial tears, serum or plasma droplets, and interventions like eyelid closure with contact lenses, punctal plugs, botulinum toxin, and surgical procedures such as tarsoraphy, conjunctival flaps, and amniotic membrane transplantation have shown better success. However, they might lead to visual impairment. Performing corneal surgery on a desensitized eye's dry surface raises the risk of failure.

Newer approaches involving biological substances, such as biopolymers imitating heparan sulfate, Coenzyme Q10, and antisense oligonucleotides targeting connexin 43 expression, show promise. Additionally, the recent approval of recombinant nerve growth factor (cenegermin) for human use presents an opportunity to address nerve-related issues and underlying deficiencies, offering a more targeted treatment for NK.

To know more about neurotrophic keratopathy treatment, visit @ Neurotrophic Keratopathy Treatment Drugs

Key Neurotrophic Keratopathy Therapies and Companies

RGN-259 (Tß4): ReGenTree/RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

OC-01(varenicline/Chantix): Oyster Point Pharma

REC 0559 (MT -8/Udonitrectag/REC 0/0559): Recordati Rare Diseases/MimeTech

CSB-001: Claris Biotherapeutics

BRM424: BRIM Biotechnology Inc.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for neurotrophic keratopathy @ Drugs for Neurotrophic Keratopathy Treatment

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the neurotrophic keratopathy market are expected to change in the coming years. Amidst the increasing prevalence of other conditions causing neurotrophic keratopathy and consequent growth in the neurotrophic keratopathy population, the development of novel molecules targeting epithelial healing and corneal innervation has surged. Biotechnological advancements, laser, and robotic treatments are significantly aiding in the management of neurotrophic keratopathy. Notably, the recent EMA approval of Oxervate and the USFDA's priority review designation will significantly popularize the utilization of recombinant human nerve growth factors for the treatment of this condition in the upcoming forecast period. Simultaneously, researchers are intensifying their investments toward discovering and developing drugs that hold potential in treating this rare eye disease.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the neurotrophic keratopathy market. The significant obstacle in managing neurotrophic keratopathy is the challenge of convincing patients about the necessity and benefits of treatment. All causes influencing its severity, including comorbidities and related factors, must be addressed. Understanding neurotrophic keratopathy better and developing alternative neurotrophic agents is crucial, particularly in cases where nerve-growth-factor eye drops fail in treatment. The discrepancy between clinical signs and symptoms often leads to delayed diagnosis, missing the optimal window for effective treatment to reverse eye surface damage and restore vision. Regrettably, the approved drug, Oxervate, is expensive, and patients have reported various side effects such as eye pain, corneal deposits, foreign body sensations, and inflammation.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market CAGR 15.4 % Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Size in 2022 USD 182 Million Key Neurotrophic Keratopathy Companies ReGenTree, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., and others Key Neurotrophic Keratopathy Therapies RGN-259 (Tβ4), OC-01(varenicline/Chantix), REC 0559 (MT-8/Udonitrectag/REC 0/0559), CSB-001, BRM424, and others

Scope of the Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Report

Therapeutic Market Assessment: Neurotrophic Keratopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Neurotrophic Keratopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Neurotrophic Keratopathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Neurotrophic Keratopathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about neurotrophic keratopathy drugs in development @ Neurotrophic Keratopathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Key Insights 2. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Report Introduction 3. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Treatment and Management 7. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Marketed Drugs 10. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Analysis 12. Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

