Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurostimulation Devices Market is segmented by Product-Type: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Other, Application: Pain Management, Parkinson's Disease, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Other, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Conditions Category.

In 2020, the global Neurostimulation Devices market size was USD 5981 million and it is expected to reach USD 12620 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027.

Neurostimulation is a therapeutic activation of part of the nervous system using microelectrodes. The electrodes are used to interface with excitable tissue in order to either restore sensation, such as a cochlear implant for hearing or control an organ, such as a heart pacemaker.

Major factors driving the growth of the Neurostimulation Devices Market are:

Features such as precise targeting of the pain area, reduced or eliminated the need for pain management medications, patient-controlled programming that allows for customized pain relief, and a renewed ability to sit, stand or walk without discomfort are all contributing to the growth of Neurostimulation Devices Market.

The rise in prevalence of neurological disorders such as pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dystonia, and tremors and increase in the geriatric population is expected to further propel the Neurostimulation Devices Market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-15158/global-neurostimulation-devices

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE NEUROSTIMULATION DEVICE MARKET

The increasing need for minimal invasive and drug-free treatment is expected to drive the Neurostimulation Devices Market. Neurostimulation works by altering pain signals as they travel to the brain. Neurostimulation aims to reduce the user's perception and experience of certain types of pain inside the body.

An increase in the geriatric population and patients suffering from neurological disorders coupled with growing healthcare spending is expected to further fuel the Neurostimulation Devices Market.

In addition, research and development operations to create new technologies to manage pain and neurological illnesses such as Parkinson's disease, dystonia, and epilepsy are likely to expand patients' and surgeons' treatment options thereby driving the neurostimulation device market.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-15158/Global_Neurostimulation_Devices_Market

NEUROSTIMULATION DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is the largest market, with a share of over 40%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share of about 40 percent. Development of innovative neurostimulators, approvals by health authorities for novel techniques in neurostimulators, and mergers & acquisitions to acquire novel technologies & products are driving North America's market share.

Based on type, Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) is the largest segment, with a share of over 55%. The increased use of spinal cord stimulators for treating neuropathic pain and spinal injuries is contributing to this segment's growth.

Based on application, the largest segment is Pain Management, followed by Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, Urinary, and Fecal Incontinence, etc. due to an increase in the usage of neurostimulation devices for treating chronic and acute pain.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-15158/Global_Neurostimulation_Devices_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE NEUROSTIMULATION DEVICE MARKET

Global top three manufacturers hold a share of over 75%. Global Neurostimulation Devices' key players include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), etc.

Neurostimulation Devices Market By Type

Neurostimulation Devices Market By Application

Pain Management

Parkinson's Disease

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Epilepsy

Gastroparesis

Other

Neurostimulation Devices Market Regions

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Neurostimulation Devices Market Major Companies

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott

LivaNova

Nevro

NeuroPace

Beijing Pins

Synapse Biomedical

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-15158/Global_Neurostimulation_Devices_Market

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-15158/Global_Neurostimulation_Devices_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-15158&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-15158&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Implantable Neurostimulation Devices, Product-Type: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Others, Application: Pain Management, Parkinson's Disease, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Others.

- Global Internal Neurostimulation Devices Sales Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Internal Neurostimulation Devices, Product-Type: Neurostimulators, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers, Cochlear Implants, Ventricular Assist Devices, Others, Application: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others.

- External Neurostimulation Device market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global External Neurostimulation Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

- Neurosurgical Products Market Report:

Neurosurgery is a complex medical specialty concerned with individuals suffering from neuro-related diseases and disorders. The nervous system is prone to several diseases that affect the brain, spine, peripheral nerves, and spinal cord. The factors such as increased prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing awareness about new technologies, presence of large pool of patients in emerging markets, and advent of new innovative neurosurgical devices such as flow diversion devices, neuroendovascular stents, liquid embolic, clot retrieval, and balloon catheters are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

- The report focuses on the global and USA Low-Frequency Sine Wave Neurostimulation Therapy Devices market . Key players include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, LivaNova, Nevro, NeuroPace, Beijing Pins, Synapse Biomedical.

- The global deep brain stimulation devices market was valued at USD 881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 2,802.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

- Medical simulation market size was valued at USD 1,421.1 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 3,190.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global brain computer interface market size was valued at USD 1,488.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 5,463.00 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

- Global Sacral Neuromodulation System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- The Global market for Neuromodulation is projected to reach more than USD 5 Billion by the end of 2021 growing at a CAGR of around XX% from 2016 to 2021.

- The Global Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market is expected to grow from USD 6231.24 Millions in 2018 to USD 14163.24 Millions by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.44%.

- Global Brain Monitoring Sensors Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Electric Stimulation Devices Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices Sales Market Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports On Neurostimulation Devices

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports