Neuromod Launches Online Tinnitus Masterclass

Neuromod has launched Tinnitus Masterclass, an online course that features a blend of medical and commercial tinnitus modules.

Tinnitus Masterclass is aimed at audiologists and ENTs in Europe who wish to offer, or expand, tinnitus care in their clinic.

Tinnitus Masterclass improves tinnitus care accessibility by providing hearing care professionals with expert knowledge to introduce tinnitus care in their clinic.

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromod , the medical device company that created the Lenire tinnitus treatment device, has launched Tinnitus Masterclass , an online course that provides hearing care professionals with expert clinical and commercial knowledge to introduce effective and sustainable tinnitus care services in their clinic.

Neuromod Founder and CEO, Dr. Ross O'Neill

Tinnitus Masterclass is an expert-led online course that blends audiology, neurology, and psychology with short, focused modules that cover tinnitus aetiology, assessment, treatment options, and patient guidance. To support the commercial viability of tinnitus services in clinical practice, Tinnitus Masterclass also features modules on economics of tinnitus, defining service offerings, and marketing specialised tinnitus care.

Tinnitus Masterclass Increases Tinnitus Care Accessibility

Tinnitus, which is commonly known as ringing in the ears, is a complex medical condition that impacts approximately 15% of the global adult population1. Despite this prevalence, nearly half of all tinnitus patients had to wait more than two months or more for specialist tinnitus care per a 2024 Tinnitus UK report2.

Neuromod's Director of Clinical Affairs and Tinnitus Masterclass coordinator, Dr. Jakob Kümmel, believes that Tinnitus Masterclass helps to grow access to tinnitus services:

"Neuromod created the Tinnitus Masterclass to empower hearing-care professionals with the knowledge, confidence, and tools to deliver truly patient-centered tinnitus care," said Dr. Kümmel. "Our goal is to raise the standard of tinnitus care globally - enabling clinicians to bridge science, evidence, and empathy while developing models of care that are both effective for patients, and viable for their practices."

A Tinnitus Curriculum Developed by Experts

Tinnitus Masterclass was developed by Neuromod in collaboration with leading tinnitus clinicians, researchers, and business professionals.

Contributors include Dr. Jason Leyendecker AuD, Academy of Doctors of Audiology Past President and Tinnitus & Hyperacusis Clinic owner, Dr. Melissa Wikoff AuD, Peachtree Audiology owner, Dr. Emily E. McMahan, Audiology Practice Standards Organization President and Alaska Hearing & Tinnitus Center owner, Prof. Gail Whitelaw, American Academy of Audiology Past President and Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic Director at The OSU, and Dr. Jennifer Gans PhD, Mindfulness Based Tinnitus Stress Reduction creator.

The access-anywhere course combines expertise from experienced tinnitus practitioners with Neuromod's experience from delivering tinnitus training to hundreds of hearing healthcare professionals, and conducting extensive research in the field of tinnitus.

Neuromod has conducted three large scale clinical trials for Lenire, the first and only FDA approved bimodal neuromodulation tinnitus treatment device. These trials demonstrated the effectiveness and safety of Lenire across more than 600 tinnitus patients.3,4,5,

Lenire's real world effectiveness is consistent with outcomes reported by patients in Lenire's large-scale clinical trials.6 These results are owed to a combination of clinical expertise, and rigorous training delivered by Neuromod.

In addition to successful patient outcomes, practices providing specialised tinnitus care, such as Lenire, have grown their patient-base and commercially matured their business.

"Demand for tinnitus care from expert clinicians is significant. Building the knowledge and confidence of clinicians interested in helping tinnitus patients is critical to serving the global patient population," said Dr. Ross O'Neill PhD, Neuromod Founding CEO.

"Tinnitus Masterclass delivers this by combining expertise from some of the most experienced tinnitus clinicians practising today with Neuromod's significant experience training audiology and ENT practices in clear, practical lessons".

Enrol in Tinnitus Masterclass

Hearing healthcare professionals who wish to introduce or expand tinnitus care services in their clinic can register for Tinnitus Masterclass at neuromod.com/tinnitus-masterclass .

Tinnitus Masterclass is accessible via web browser or mobile app on iOS or Android. Tinnitus Masterclass is currently available to European healthcare professionals in English with additional languages and regions in development.

About Neuromod

Founded in 2010, Neuromod Devices is a global medical technology company with offices in Ireland, Germany and America. Neuromod specialises in the design and development of neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of underserved patient populations.

The lead application of Neuromod's technology is in the field of tinnitus. Neuromod has completed extensive clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of its non-invasive neuromodulation platform in this common disorder. For more information visit www.neuromod.com .

References





Tinnitus UK, Struggle for Silence Report, https://tinnitus.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/TINNITUS-WEEK-2024-REPORT-V8c.pdf (2024). Global Prevalence and Incidence of Tinnitus. A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis, JAMA (2022). Conlon, B. et al. Different bimodal neuromodulation settings reduce tinnitus symptoms in a large randomized trial. Scientific Reports 12, 10845 (2022). Conlon, B. et al. Bimodal neuromodulation combining sound and tongue stimulation reduces tinnitus symptoms in a large randomized clinical study. Science Translational Medicine 12, eabb2830 (2020). Boedts M, B. A., Khoo G, et al. Combining sound with tongue stimulation clinically improves tinnitus symptoms in a controlled pivotal trial. Nature Communications (2024). Mc Mahan, E., Lim, H. Retrospective chart review demonstrating effectiveness of bimodal neuromodulation for tinnitus treatment in a clinical setting Commun Med (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s43856-025-00837-3

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800889/Dr_Ross_O_Neill.jpg