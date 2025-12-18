Neuraxpharm Goes Live with TraceLink MINT to Standardize Real‑Time Data Exchange Across Its Global Supply Chain Network

The European specialty pharmaceutical company establishes a unified digital data foundation to enable future agentic orchestration

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, today announced that Neuraxpharm, a European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has gone live on the TraceLink network with Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) , powered by Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) .

The Challenge: Fragmented Systems and Manual Processes Across a Multi-Partner Supply Chain

To reduce product lead times, improve orchestration between CMOs, 3PLs, and customers, and avoid lost sales and increased warehouse costs, Neuraxpharm required a more agile, transparent, and scalable supply chain network for real‑time collaboration across its global partners.

Managing more than 3,000 SKUs across over 100 markets, the company faced increasing complexity in coordinating production, logistics, and procurement activities with hundreds of partners operating on different ERP systems and communication tools. Essential supply chain information—such as purchase orders, delivery confirmations, and shipping updates—was historically exchanged through emails, spreadsheets, and phone calls. These challenges created pockets of operational inefficiency, affecting lead times, warehouse costs, and real-time visibility. Manual oversight added extra steps and increased the likelihood of minor delays or discrepancies, which could influence product availability and net sales.

From Hours to Minutes: MINT Enables Real-Time, Standardized Data Exchange Across Partners

With MINT, Neuraxpharm has unified its diverse partner ecosystem through a single network-based architecture that digitalizes key processes and enables mission-critical data—such as forecasts, purchase orders, and confirmations—to flow in real time directly between ERP systems, ensuring that all parties operate from one source of truth.

After the first live implementation phase, Neuraxpharm shared that internal demand forecasts—previously exchanged manually—are now automatically transferred to the CMO's ERP system within minutes of internal approval, significantly reducing turnaround time and minimizing the risk of manual discrepancies.

"Product availability and reliable patient supply are our top priorities, and the reliance on manual processes was slowing our ability to act on real-time information," said Burghard Burczyk, Chief Technology Officer at Neuraxpharm. "TraceLink's MINT standardizes data exchange across our partners, eliminating manual steps and giving our teams end-to-end visibility to focus on improving service quality and patient outcomes."

Faster, No-Cost Partner Onboarding Through Business-to-Network, Integrate-Once™ Linking

A central driver in Neuraxpharm's selection of TraceLink was the B2N Integrate-Once™ model, which enables partners to link just once to the TraceLink network, eliminating the need to maintain multiple integrations, set up new point-to-point connections, or manage evolving data formats. This streamlined approach provides no-cost access to more than 291,000 authenticated trading partners worldwide.

"For our CMOs and suppliers, participation is effortless and free," Burczyk added. "Once linked, partners can exchange data not only with Neuraxpharm but with any other company on the TraceLink network. This creates long-term value across the entire ecosystem and allows partners to scale alongside us."

This model also significantly reduces IT resource strain and has full support from Neuraxpharm's IT and leadership teams, who view the MINT‑enabled digitalization strategy as a natural complement to the existing tech stack.

Accelerating the Path to Agentic Orchestration

Looking beyond supply chain digitalization, Neuraxpharm sees MINT as fundamental to its AI‑driven forecasting and decision-making roadmap. By linking partners on a single network, the company is creating a consistent, real-time data layer that machine learning and AI tools require to function effectively.

"The standardized, validated data exchanged through MINT supports our AI initiatives for forecast accuracy and data analysis," Burczyk explained.

"Organizations like Neuraxpharm demonstrate what the future of the supply chain looks like—integrated, collaborative, and guided by real-time data and intelligence," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "The companies that will lead the next era are those investing in network-based data foundations that enable AI to anticipate issues, automate decision-making, and ensure medicines reach patients without disruption."

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

About Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years. Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships, and acquisitions. The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercializes CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East, and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira. Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain. For more information, please visit https://www.neuraxpharm.com

