Neudata Secures One Million USD Funding to Accelerate Growth

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata, the global alternative data evaluation company, is pleased to announce the completion of a $1 million funding round, with participation from existing and new investors.

The funding round will support the acceleration of the company's development of existing and new technology solutions and services exclusively for its buy-side client base.

"In the three years since launch, Neudata has grown rapidly. We now fully evaluate nearly a thousand data products which are useful for investment managers, and our buy-side client base is expanding at a considerable rate," says Rado Lipuš, Founder and CEO of Neudata.

"The investment will allow us to expand our teams and develop the services we provide to our buy-side clients. I'm excited by the opportunities we are already finding in developing data markets, and also by the way we are able to deploy technology smartly to help our clients get to the data and products they need, faster."

Founded in 2016 in London, Neudata works with Investment Management clients worldwide who manage more than $7tn in assets, helping them find, evaluate and select new data sources that will advance their investment process. Neudata's service is delivered via its Scout 'software as a service' platform and expert consultancy. The company's team of analysts in London and Asia sources and evaluates unique, granular and often hard to find information from a thousand providers on a daily basis, enabling investors globally to make their best-informed decisions about what data to buy, and how to use it.

Neudata works with all types of alternative data, from sentiment to social media, weather to web-tracking, and economic to environmental. Providers are based in dozens of countries and range from small entrepreneurial start-ups to multinational conglomerates. www.neudata.co

