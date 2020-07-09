Neudata Hires Donald D'Amico to Build Out Data Compliance Offering

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative data fintech firm Neudata has hired Donald D'Amico as its general counsel and in-house legal expert on alternative data.

In addition to managing the company's legal affairs from the New York office, D'Amico will develop a due diligence offering for Neudata's investment management clients. As part of the new service, Neudata will independently conduct detailed evaluations of data vendors and their datasets from a compliance perspective. The new offering is expected to be available for clients later this year.

"Data compliance continues to be a growing topic of interest among hedge funds, particularly as regulators like the SEC announce plans to investigate the buy-side's alternative data usage patterns more closely in 2020," said Neudata's CEO, Rado Lipuš. "Don will strengthen Neudata's compliance advisory service for clients and data providers at a time when it's critical to get this aspect of data usage right."

D'Amico has a strong background in the alternative data space, previously spending three years as legal counsel at Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, where he onboarded third-party research providers and conducted related due diligence. He most recently worked as an associate within Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP's corporate practice.

He holds a JD from the Fordham University School of Law and a BA from Washington University in St. Louis. He has received CIPP/E and CIPP/US certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

About Neudata

Industry-leading fintech firm Neudata is the only objective and neutral data scouting service that is dedicated to finding alpha-generating data for investment professionals.

Neudata's Software as a Service (SaaS) catalogue of 5000+ dataset reports provide tools for users to easily search, source, manage, and compare data, while leveraging real-time insights from its team of expert research analysts based in London, New York and Shanghai.

Its core philosophy is simple — Neudata catalogues and assesses datasets based on over 100 unique factors & delivers metadata reports and advice for a fee. It doesn't buy data, sell data, or accept revenue-shares or commissions from the data vendors that it recommends. That means users get unbiased intelligence that's tailored to their specific investment thesis.

