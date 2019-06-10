Neudata Appoints Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Piers Thompson as Chief Technology Officer

"As Neudata continues to grow its client base and services, we're thrilled to welcome Piers to the team. His extensive experience will help us to continue to differentiate ourselves in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced industry, especially as we roll out new products and services," said Rado Lipuš, Founder and CEO of Neudata.

"I'm delighted to be joining such an innovative business and such a dynamic team at a really exciting time for the industry," said Thompson. "The world of alternative data provides unlimited opportunities for the investment community. I look forward to helping Neudata's clients to harness those opportunities as effectively as possible."

Prior to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Thompson worked at a range of financial institutions. He started his career at BAE Systems and holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

About Neudata

Neudata works with Investment Management clients worldwide who manage more than $7tn in assets, helping them find, evaluate and select new data sources - 'alternative data'- that will advance their investment process. Neudata's service is delivered via it's Scout 'software as a service' platform and expert consultancy. The company's team of analysts in London and Asia sources and evaluates unique, granular and often hard to find information from over a thousand providers on a daily basis, enabling investors globally to make their best-informed decisions about what data to buy, and how to use it.

Neudata works with all types of alternative data, from sentiment to social media, weather to web-tracking, and economic to environmental. Providers are based in dozens of countries and range from small entrepreneurial start-ups to multinational conglomerates.

