Neudata adds data vendor training courses to its Neudata Provider platform

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata, an alternative data research and SaaS technology platform, has added Neudata Academy — the industry's first virtual training program solely dedicated to helping data sellers understand the investment management industry — to its industry-leading Neudata Provider platform.

Developed by Neudata's team of research specialists in conjunction with real alternative data buyers at leading hedge funds, Neudata Academy's first training course ­— Selling Alternative Data to Investment Managers — offers data sellers the tools they need to sell data to more investment managers, faster.

The four-hour course is comprised of seven modules and covers topics that include:

how to price, package and pitch data products,

how investment management funds work and their data preferences, which can help data providers build a better targeted prospective client list,

how to ensure datasets are fully compliant with laws and regulations governing the investment management space,

and much more.

The course also features real case studies from leading alternative data buyers — including Shruti Thaker, Tony Guida and Chris Longworth — and providers, who share their advice for selling into the investment management space.

"Selling into the investment management vertical can be a tough challenge for data providers, with many data sellers struggling to get information from clients about how the market works and how their data compares to competitors in terms of quality, breadth of coverage and price," said Neudata's CEO, Rado Lipuš. "Neudata Academy helps data providers form a better understanding of the market so they can understand their prospective clients' needs and wants more comprehensively."

Over the next few months, Neudata Academy will expand its training offerings to offer courses for data buyers and other market participants, Lipuš said.

Neudata Academy is currently available for data providers in conjunction with premium access to the Neudata Provider portal. To learn more, visit our website or reach out at info@neudata.co.

